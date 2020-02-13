A Nerstrand woman described the benefits of local farmers markets and called on Congress to make them easier to operate during testimony before the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture.
Kathy Zeman, an occasional vendor at Riverwalk Market Fair, executive director of the Minnesota Farmers Market Association and organic livestock farmer, was in Washington, D.C. Feb. 11, at the invitation of 2nd District Congresswoman Angie Craig to testify about the value of local farmers markets and how the federal government can enable them to grow.
Zeman noted the number of farmers markets in Minnesota has significantly increased, from 15 in 1998 to 302 now. She said in the wake of that growth, the federal government needs to strategically invest in local food development. She cited statistics showing farmers gain a far more significant portion of the profit from farmers markets than in stores. She said farmers markets are immune to tariffs and trade, two issues that have impacted retail stores.
She listed the goals of the Minnesota Farmers Market Associaiton, an organization seeking to increase the presence of farmers markets.
She noted data taken from 11,200 market visitors showed farmers market organizers need more data and research on local food systems.
“If we understand our market better, they can better grow the local food system,” Zeman said. She added that she was grateful Congress obligated permanent Local Agriculture Marketing Program funding in 2018.
Some challenges Zeman mentioned include a formidable grant application process local food markets face, and she requested Congress think of applicants living in rural areas who don’t have access to broadband. She suggested funding for local food markets that would allow them to utilize professional grant writers to make the application process easier.
“It works good for people who have resources,” Zeman said. “What about the people who don’t?”
“What I’ve seen in my experience, it takes a savvy person to get these applications through the door.”
She said farmers markets need more processing grants, community kitchens and other amenities. Zeman noted vendors are frequently customers as well.
She requested Congress simplify the payment process at farmers markets as the system becomes more challenging for vendors due to the growing number of available payment programs, both public and private.