A Wanamingo motorcyclist killed Saturday afternoon in a crash in Wabasha County, was one of six weekend fatalities. Two of them were motorcyclists, one was a pedestrian, three were motor vehicle occupants.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Kevin Louis Vandewalker, 61, was driving his 1999 Harley Davidson westbound on Hwy. 60 when it lost control around 287th Avenue and left the roadway.
Vandewalker was declared dead at the scene.
Assisting the State Patrol was the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office.
The number of motorcycle fatalities is high this year compared to past years with 42 rider deaths, according to preliminary reports from the state Department of Public Safety. At this time last year, there were 31 rider deaths. August through fall is prime riding time for many Minnesota motorcyclists.
In total, 285 people have lost their lives on Minnesota roads so far in 2020, compared with 263 this time last year.
“The number of people dying on our roads is alarming and gets scarier each day,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director.
Bill Shaffer, Motorcycle Safety Program coordinator, had advice for motorcyclists: “We want (them) to enjoy their fall rides and make it home safely every single time they ride. The majority of fatal motorcycle crashes this season involved only the motorcycle. In crashes involving another vehicle, failure to yield the motorcycle’s right of way continues to be the leading contributing factor every year. These serious and deadly crashes are preventable. It’s up to riders and other drivers to work together to make sure everyone makes it home safely.”
DPS offered these tips to help ensure safe roads for motorcyclists:
Riders
• Wear all the gear all the time. Motorcyclists should wear a DOT-approved helmet and brightly colored protective gear for visibility and protection.
• Never assume another driver sees you. Be prepared for inattentive drivers by staying focused on riding, keeping your speed in check and maintaining a two-second following distance.
• Don’t drink and ride. Every year about one-third of all motorcycle fatalities involved impaired riders.
Motorists
• Always look twice before entering a roadway, turning left or changing lanes. Turn your head to check blind spots. Due to the smaller size of motorcycles, their speed and distance is more difficult to judge.
• Give riders room to ride by maintaining the proper following distance.
• Pay attention and drive at safe speeds.