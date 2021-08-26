Jen Subra
New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Fourth grade teacher
Hometown and/or current location: From Austin, Minnesota but recently moved to Red Wing
High school attended: Southland High School
Educational background: Graduated from Winona State University
Past teaching experience: Worked for Austin Public School District for five years as a mental health behavioral aide (paraprofessional)
Megan Olson
New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Speech and language pathologist
Hometown and/or current location: Rochester
High school attended: Moorhead High School - Moorhead, Minnesota
Educational background: Over 20 years of experience in schools and 25 years as a clinician
Family/personal information: Married with two children
Other items: I am very excited to work in such an amazing school district
McKinsy Rew
New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Agriculture Education instructor/FFA Advisor
Hometown and/or current location: Waseca
High school attended: Waseca Junior+Senior High School, Class of 2015
Educational background: Waseca Junior+Senior High School, South Dakota State University-Bachelor of Animal Science, minors in equine studies and ag business
Past teaching experience: Taught 4-H dog in Waseca County 4-H, had prior experience in pharmaceutical sales
Family/personal information: Three dogs - Zoey, Scout and Sophie. Sophie and Zoey are Purebred Shih Tzu, which her family bred and raised. Scout is a Powder Puff Chinese Crested who was her show dog. Loves to horse back ride, go camping, hiking, fishing, hunting and all the fall activities
Other comments: "I have a strong background in FFA and 4-H, and have a very strong passion for agriculture. In FFA, I took second in the state of Minnesota for my small animal care and proficiency, was Region 7 top horse evaluation individual."
Gwen Buckingham
New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Licensed school nurse
Hometown and/or current location: South of Wanamingo
High school attended: Kenyon High School
Educational background: Bachelor of Science in nursing from Winona, Master of Arts in theology from St. Catherine University and graduate certificate in psychology from University of Minnesota, Mankato
Past teaching experience: RN for 38 years in all patient care areas, 17 of those years teaching in the nursing program at RCTC
Family/personal information: Husband Pete; children Nolan, Cora, Olivia and Seth (all K-W alumni); grandchildren Hunter, Charlotte, Riley, Axel, Jed and Zeke. Also works part time as a hospice chaplain and officiates weddings.
Other comments: "I am very excited to be "back home" at this point in my career."
Paul Putt
New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: ESLO
Hometown and/or current location: Farmington
High school attended: Burnsville, 1999
Educational background: Augsburg, 1999-2003, bachelor's in international business/management info systems; Augsburg, 2005-06, license education and finish masters in 2016
Past teaching experience: Third/fourth grade at Bloomington, middle school Spanish at Apple Valley, fifth grade at Columbia Heights, reading intervention at Lakeville, high/middle school Spanish/social studies at Prior Lake, middle school special education at Jordan, float/first at Rochester, fourth at St. Paul, fourth/sixth at Redwing and kindergarten/LTS at Cannon Falls
Family/personal information: Wife Katie; son Teddy (Theodore), 4.5; daughter Faith, 2.5 and dog Ike. Enjoys chess, hockey, computers and soccer
Other comments: Won fifth place in U.S. Chess Tournament as a middle school student (under 1,100 rating), has started chess clubs at schools, former webpage designer before teaching and videographer. Favorite quote is "Chance favors prepared mind."
Stephanie Ennis
New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Elementary ADSIS (reading and math intervention)
Hometown and/or current location: Grew up in southwest Iowa, live in Northfield
High school attended: Nodaway Valley High School- Greenfield, Iowa
Educational background: Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa for bachelor's and Hamline University in St. Paul for Master of Arts in teaching
Past teaching experience: Cannon River STEM School, Northfield Schools and most recently Prior Lake-Savage as interventionist
Family/personal information: Husband Gregory, children Miriel (13) and Theo (10) and puppy Toby
Other comments: "I'm excited to be at K-W. I've worked in education for 10+ years, beginning my seventh year as elementary teacher. Go Knights!"
Kate Gadient
New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Early Childhood Special Education Teacher
Hometown and/or current location: Red Wing
High school attended: Red Wing High School
Educational background: Red Wing High School, University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Huyen Cao
New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: 7-12 Math Teacher
Hometown and/or current location: From Vietnam, live in Shakopee
High school attended: John F. Kennedy High School
Educational background: Master of Arts in mathematics from Minnesota State University, Mankato
Past teaching experience: Clinical hours, student taught at Eastview High School and taught college algebra for years at MSU
Family/personal information: Still single, but comes from a big family
Other comments: "I am a big fan of badminton sport."