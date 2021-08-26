New Employees 8-2021 2

New teachers at Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools for 2021-2022, pictured from left, front, Stephanie Ennis, Kate Gadient and Huyen Cao. Back, Jennifer Subra, Megan Olson, McKinsy Rew, Gwen Buckingham and Paul Putt. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo School District)

Jen Subra

New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Fourth grade teacher

Hometown and/or current location: From Austin, Minnesota but recently moved to Red Wing

High school attended: Southland High School

Educational background: Graduated from Winona State University

Past teaching experience: Worked for Austin Public School District for five years as a mental health behavioral aide (paraprofessional)

Megan Olson

New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Speech and language pathologist 

Hometown and/or current location: Rochester

High school attended: Moorhead High School - Moorhead, Minnesota

Educational background: Over 20 years of experience in schools and 25 years as a clinician 

Family/personal information: Married with two children

Other items: I am very excited to work in such an amazing school district 

McKinsy Rew

New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Agriculture Education instructor/FFA Advisor

Hometown and/or current location: Waseca

High school attended: Waseca Junior+Senior High School, Class of 2015

Educational background: Waseca Junior+Senior High School, South Dakota State University-Bachelor of Animal Science, minors in equine studies and ag business 

Past teaching experience: Taught 4-H dog in Waseca County 4-H, had prior experience in pharmaceutical sales 

Family/personal information: Three dogs - Zoey, Scout and Sophie. Sophie and Zoey are Purebred Shih Tzu, which her family bred and raised. Scout is a Powder Puff Chinese Crested who was her show dog. Loves to horse back ride, go camping, hiking, fishing, hunting and all the fall activities

Other comments: "I have a strong background in FFA and 4-H, and have a very strong passion for agriculture. In FFA, I took second in the state of Minnesota for my small animal care and proficiency, was Region 7 top horse evaluation individual." 

Gwen Buckingham

New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Licensed school nurse

Hometown and/or current location: South of Wanamingo

High school attended: Kenyon High School 

Educational background: Bachelor of Science in nursing from Winona, Master of Arts in theology from St. Catherine University and graduate certificate in psychology from University of Minnesota, Mankato

Past teaching experience: RN for 38 years in all patient care areas, 17 of those years teaching in the nursing program at RCTC

Family/personal information: Husband Pete; children Nolan, Cora, Olivia and Seth (all K-W alumni); grandchildren Hunter, Charlotte, Riley, Axel, Jed and Zeke. Also works part time as a hospice chaplain and officiates weddings.

Other comments: "I am very excited to be "back home" at this point in my career." 

Paul Putt

New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: ESLO

Hometown and/or current location: Farmington

High school attended: Burnsville, 1999

Educational background: Augsburg, 1999-2003, bachelor's in international business/management info systems; Augsburg, 2005-06, license education and finish masters in 2016

Past teaching experience: Third/fourth grade at Bloomington, middle school Spanish at Apple Valley, fifth grade at Columbia Heights, reading intervention at Lakeville, high/middle school Spanish/social studies at Prior Lake, middle school special education at Jordan, float/first at Rochester, fourth at St. Paul, fourth/sixth at Redwing and kindergarten/LTS at Cannon Falls

Family/personal information: Wife Katie; son Teddy (Theodore), 4.5; daughter Faith, 2.5 and dog Ike. Enjoys chess, hockey, computers and soccer

Other comments: Won fifth place in U.S. Chess Tournament as a middle school student (under 1,100 rating), has started chess clubs at schools, former webpage designer before teaching and videographer. Favorite quote is "Chance favors prepared mind."

Stephanie Ennis

New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Elementary ADSIS (reading and math intervention)

Hometown and/or current location: Grew up in southwest Iowa, live in Northfield

High school attended: Nodaway Valley High School- Greenfield, Iowa 

Educational background: Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa for bachelor's and Hamline University in St. Paul for Master of Arts in teaching

Past teaching experience: Cannon River STEM School, Northfield Schools and most recently Prior Lake-Savage as interventionist 

Family/personal information: Husband Gregory, children Miriel (13) and Theo (10) and puppy Toby

Other comments: "I'm excited to be at K-W. I've worked in education for 10+ years, beginning my seventh year as elementary teacher. Go Knights!"

Kate Gadient

New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Early Childhood Special Education Teacher

Hometown and/or current location: Red Wing

High school attended: Red Wing High School

Educational background: Red Wing High School, University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Huyen Cao

New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: 7-12 Math Teacher

Hometown and/or current location: From Vietnam, live in Shakopee

High school attended: John F. Kennedy High School

Educational background: Master of Arts in mathematics from Minnesota State University, Mankato

Past teaching experience: Clinical hours, student taught at Eastview High School and taught college algebra for years at MSU

Family/personal information: Still single, but comes from a big family 

Other comments: "I am a big fan of badminton sport." 

Load comments