Faribault police are looking for a Kenyon man believed to have tried to cash a forged check allegedly stolen from a mailbox.
Brandon Jay Scinto, 27, was charged last week with check forgery and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle. Both are felonies.
According to court documents, Faribault officers were called to a local credit union after an employee reported that a man at the drive-thru window, later identified as Scinto, tried to cash a check for $2,163 written on the account of another person and made out to a local business.
When officers arrived at the credit union, they reportedly recognized Scinto, who was still in his vehicle, as someone already wanted by police. As Scinto began to pull out of the credit union, officers reportedly ordered Scinto to stop; one officer knocked on the passenger’s side window. But Scinto allegedly accelerated and spun his tires on the street before fleeing.
A warrant was issued Oct. 8 after Scinto failed to appear at a Rice County court hearing on charges of felony check forgery. Scinto is also wanted in Scott County for failing to appear at an Aug. 24 hearing on charges of violating a restraining order and driving with a revoked license.