The Kenyon City Council approved a charitable gambling license for the nonprofit that says it plans to develop partnerships in the city that help developmentally disabled adults.
The request came from Kenyon Bar and Grill owner Alex Rivero to have Merrick Inc. operate the bar's charitable gambling. Merrick Inc. serves adults with developmental disabilities. Executive Director John Wayne Barker and Gambling Manager Wendy L. Busch attended the Dec. 3 meeting to present information about the organization and answer questions from the council.
In a letter written to the council, Bush wrote, "While we are not physically located in Kenyon, we hope to work to generate business partnerships in Kenyon and in your trade area to increase the public awareness of our mission."
As one of the first steps in the process for having a site in the Kenyon Bar and Grill, the organization must seek approval from the council.
Merrick Inc. is located in Vadnais Heights, with a second site located in North St. Paul. The organization provides life enrichment and employment options to 375 adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Currently, they employ 110 professionals to deliver daily services, along 60 people who manage charitable gambling sites at each location. The funds earned from the charitable gambling are used to enhance services provided to clients. Some examples of life enrichment activities, which a majority of the funds are used for, are YMCA passes for eight clients in the retirement program, a 17-week theater experience for those to discover artistic abilities and several different forms of therapy including pet, musical and horticultural.
Rivero said Merrick Inc. has operated charitable gambling at his St. Paul bar for 12 years and he appreciates what the organization stands for and the ways they help out with local communities and surrounding areas. While life enrichment activities is one primary purpose of the funds, one other is support through employment opportunities.
Council members were apprehensive about a nonprofit that doesn't operate in and around Kenyon, so City Administrator Mark Vahlsing suggested the council ask for a certain percentage be donated to the city.
Merrick's Barker agreed to the request and Council Member Dan Rechtzigel moved the board accept the request. The motion passed 3-1 with Mayor Doug Henke opposed. Henke said he had reservations about an outside organization swooping in before local organizations had an opportunity to make an offer.
"I have nothing wrong with it, but we also have local right here [in Kenyon] with gambling licenses, who have also donated a tremendous amount of money to the city in various ways, like the skating rink, fire department or the muni," said Henke. "I feel we should give them the opportunity to have first chance at it even though the Kenyon Bar and Grill has a right to whomever they choose and I am certainly not against it, but in my own conscience I have to go with the local."
The funds made from charitable gambling at two other local establishments in Kenyon are primarily used locally.
The Kenyon Municipal Liquor Store and Bar has the Kenyon Snowdrifters oversee its charitable gambling. A portion of the proceeds are donated to local schools other area entities in the area. The Snowdrifters maintain the local snowmobile trail system.
Many of the Kenyon VFW's proceeds come from charitable gambling events, allowing the VFW to keep its nonprofit status, which also allows them to receive its own gambling license. They support local organizations including the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Kenyon Food Shelf, the American Legion’s baseball team, and school activities like the annual Eagle Bluff and Washington, D.C., trips.
Barker said he hoped Merrick's actions eventually help Henke see the organization differently.
"I respect your position on that," he said. "We hope that we can prove to be a good partner to both Alex and the city, become considered local and find ways to do so."