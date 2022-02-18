The Kenyon-Wanamingo Education Foundation has been helping fund educational equipment and projects not typically covered in the normal school budget at Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools since 1998.
Now school leaders say it's time for more members of the K-W School District community to step up and be a part of the nonprofit organization.
School Board member Ben Bakken, who also sits on the Education Foundation committee with School Board member Jamie Sommer, looked to the board for ideas on helping the Education Foundation with funding, so it can help the school in return.
"The Ed Foundation fund is low, as they were very generous last year with filling requests," Bakken said. "Nothing has been done regarding the spring carnival, which was their largest fundraiser. I'm just looking for other avenues, I don't know how else to help them."
The carnival was canceled the last two years. School Board member Debb Paquin said she believes if there is still time to pull one together this year.
"We started that 20 years ago. But this might be a good opportunity to change it up a bit," Paquin said. "I'd be happy to tell you what I know."
Bakken said he's happy to help plan the event, he just wasn't sure who was all involved in the planning process in previous years.
Even if the carnival wouldn't be able to take place in April, like years past, Paquin said they should still hold one later.
"We just did it when it was warm enough to not worry about snowstorms, but cool enough where families still wanted to be inside," Paquin said. "I will help you."
Looking to have an open mind with other avenues for fundraising, Bakken asked the board for any other possible ideas.
Paquin said the Education Foundation bylaws state the School Board can direct money to be taken out of the endowment, where $25,000 to $30,000 in funds have been untouched for the last 27 years.
Last year, Bakken said the Education Foundation donated a lot of money to the school for technology products like Chromebooks and SMART Boards.
He talked with outgoing president Harris Haugen about a wine/beer tasting and silent auction event — something that took place in previous years at the Kenyon Country Club. Paquin said about $5,600 was made that night.
School Board member Tonya Craig also recommended a burger feed and corn hole tournament in the summer as another fundraiser opportunity.
"There's a lot of things you could do," Craig said. "But you need people. That's the biggest factor right now. Three people can't run all of these events. I think some sort of marketing piece would be helpful to share online."
Bakken said his hope for right now is to start plans for fundraising going forward.
"That's all I want," Bakken said.