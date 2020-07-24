In a time where county fairs across the state are canceled, following the 4-H motto "to make the best better," ensured youth are given the opportunity to showcase their projects, making the best out of an uncertain situation.
Goodhue County 4-H Extension Educator Alyson Kloeckner explained this year Goodhue County 4-H is doing a hybrid model for judging project areas, meaning both virtual and in-person judging options for all project areas and all youth are available.
While Goodhue County's 4-H'ers may have a different project judging experience this year due to the cancellation of the county fair and safety guidelines from the state, the modification to traditional project judging hasn't phased local 4H-er's, like sisters Belle and Julia Patterson of the Cherry Grove Busy Gophers 4-H Club, one bit.
Belle, who's a recent graduate of Kenyon-Wanamingo schools, was glad to learn that she would be able to physically show her pigs in the ring this year, especially since they've been sitting in the barn since June.
"I'm happy the fair has found an avenue so that we are still able to have a show," said Belle. "It's not the same, but really, nothing has been the same this year, I'm just excited to get my pigs shown."
Although sad about the cancellation of the Goodhue County Fair, 15 year-old Julia, like her sister, is happy to have the opportunity to do something with her pigs this year.
A unique position
The social learning platform Flipgrid, which allows individuals to facilitate video discussions, was one of four options the county was presented with. Each platform came with its own set of strengths and weaknesses, but ultimately, Flipgrid was what the county decided to use, due its ability to allow 4-H'ers to take a video of themselves explaining their project. Judges provide feedback to 4-H'ers through a different video. As opposed to an option like hosting a Zoom meeting with the judge, judges aren't tied to a certain time with Flipgrid since they can view the videos whenever they like.
Kloeckner said everyone who's been interested in the hybrid model judging this year has registered, as the traditional cut off date of July 8 has passed. 4-H'ers received the login for Flipgrid July 17, and will have until the week before judging to submit the videos. The same judge for each project area will judge both the virtual and in-person projects. As of last week, Kloeckner said there haven't been any youth interested in showing livestock virtually, so all youth who want to do in-person showing will be able to do so, while following some guidelines. As for indoor projects, a handful of youth decided to go that route to show off their projects.
4-H, well-known as a hands-on learning program for youth, is in a unique position in terms of following guidelines.
The organization is instructed to follow both youth organization guidelines, as well as youth sports guidelines, merging both protocols to figure out what type of group sizes they are allowed to have and what areas will require different regulations. Due to these strict guidelines, 4-H'ers will show each animal species a different day of the week (with the exception of one day with two smaller shows, one in the morning and one in the afternoon), to allow social distancing.
Each 4-H'er can bring two people with them to the show, meaning younger siblings not in 4-H and/or grandparents, aunts/uncles or cousins cannot watch the show as in previous years, due to the strict cap of people the county is allowed to host in the fairgrounds.
At this point, Kloeckner says having to cap audience members to two per person is a good problem to have since it means there is a "very" good interest to participate in livestock shows.
Aspelund Ever-Readies 4-H Club member Owen Scheffler will either show one or two calves or one or two dairy cows (three total animals) this year. As someone well-versed with showing dairy cattle. In terms of being able to show his cattle in person, Scheffler says he is happy that the show is happening, but it's not as he would prefer.
Added Scheffler, "It's kind of not the way I'd want it to go, but it's better than nothing at all."
He also preferred in-person judging over virtual, since it brings more of a competitive edge to the ring, and ensures a level playing field.
"In-person judging is a good idea, virtual shows you don't get to see the animal as clearly as you would in person, but you can do stuff to pictures," said Scheffler of the challenges with virtual judging. "When you're walking her, she'll look a lot different than when standing in one spot."
This would be the first year Scheffler's brother, Matthew, 13, would be able to go to the Minnesota State Fair upon earning a trip. Although Matthew agreed he was a little bummed the fair was canceled this year, he looks forward to possibly earning a trip to the state fair with one of the two dairy cows he is bringing to show.
An expression of gratitude
Kloeckner indicates initial project registrations are significantly lower than previous years, and she predicts the numbers to be down overall in terms of the projects that show up to judging, as there's typically a drop in initial registration and registration of actual projects at the fair.
"I'm not surprised by that even a little bit," added Kloeckner of the decrease.
For 17-year-old Cherry Grove Busy Gophers 4-H member Michael Pliscott, his typical show year has also looked quite different than other years. Pliscott, who normally shows goats, doesn't plan on showing any this year, due to the uncertainty of whether or not the fair would be held in the beginning of the year, when he normally buys his animals. Since he invests money into purchasing goats to show at the fair, he would've lost quite a bit, and especially since the Blue Ribbon Auction was canceled.
As someone who still has two years left to show goats, it was nice to know that this wasn't how his last year in 4-H would end. Over the years Pliscott, who's shown since the summer after fourth grade, has enjoyed learning about the animals and their behaviors, especially as some are more difficult than others to train.
Added Pliscott, "Better than that, I like the relationships with people willing to help out all the time, even if they are rushing to prepare their animal, they are always there to help."
Amid the challenges with adapting to the ever-changing guidelines, Kloecker said she's had many families express "extreme" gratefulness for the effort the county is willing to provide for all youth, regardless of the circumstances.
"They recognize this hasn't been an easy summer for us, but they are grateful we are trying our hardest to get something done for the kids," said Kloeckner.