Due to an explosion of catalytic converters thefts not only in Goodhue County but the region, the Sheriff's Office has partnered with auto repair shops all over the county to offer free catalytic converter etching with any paid service.
Designed to filter exhaust before it leaves the vehicle, catalytic converters have been a staple for decades. While crucial to ensuring that a vehicle runs cleanly and smoothly, they haven’t been as valuable by themselves until recently.
Not only are they untraceable once removed from a vehicle, there are valuable metals inside. Two of those three rare earth metals are now worth more than gold. The Sheriff's Office finds that the going rate for those metals is $2,336 (palladium), $1,176 (platinum) and $30,000 (rhodium) an ounce.
Thieves are taking the converters and selling them to 'core buyers,' according to the Sheriff's Office. Core buyers are people who buy catalytic converters for cash on Facebook marketplace and other platforms. The core buyers then take trailer loads of stolen catalytic converters out of state to be milled for their metals.
The etch & catch method the Sheriff's Office is promoting, auto shop employees mark the catalytic converters with a high heat paint and etch the drivers' license plate information onto the catalytic converter.
Bird's Auto in Pine Island, J & R Performance in Red Wing, Beck's Towing and Repair in Pine Island and Johnson Tire in Red Wing joined the community partnership to try and deter catalytic converter thieves. Local repair shops haven't officially declared a partnership with the county, but Kenyon Police Chief Lee Sjolander confirms Nygaard Repair and Bob & Dean's Tire Service also offer the etch & catch method at no charge while performing other services on the vehicle, like an oil/tire change.
Pleased with the partnerships that are developing, Sjolander said anytime more than one entity is on the same page, it's a winning situation.
"Anything we can do to help slow these down is great," added Sjolander.
Catalytic converter thefts have typically gone in waves throughout the region. The thefts raged across the metro last summer and started creeping into greater Minnesota from there.
Last summer, reports of catalytic converters and other thefts in the local areas led the Kenyon Police Department's to discuss neighborhood watch programs at community meeting in August. One month later, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Department held a crime prevention meeting in Wanamingo following a surge of thefts.
Recently thefts of catalytic converters took place in Pine Island in the beginning of February, followed by four more in the middle of March, according the Sheriff's Department. Bird's Auto in Pine Island was also the first shop to partner with the county. From March 23 -29, the Sheriff's Department reported a theft of three catalytic converters in Kenyon Township and one in Zumbrota Township. Lately, Kenyon Police Chief Lee Sjolander said there haven't been many in town.
Last month, Minnesota Public Radio News reported that in 2019, on average the National Insurance Crime Bureau found 282 catalytic converters thefts were reported each month. Last year, that number jumped to about 1,200 per month.
Sjolander says he hopes to have more community meetings with residents this summer.
"It's a good reminder to make sure people keep things locked up, keep lights on and be aware because it only takes them a short amount of time [to steal catalytic converters]," said Sjolander. "It's important to keep [safety] in the forefront of people's minds."