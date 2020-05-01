Following the first round of interviews for the superintendent/elementary principal vacancy at Kenyon-Wanamingo School District, the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board narrowed its search from six finalists to three.
Bryan Boysen, Brandon Macrafic and Michelle Mortensen will be interviewed for the second time on Tuesday, May 5 via Zoom.
The K-W School Board deliberated Thursday, April 30 following the first round of finalist interviews held that evening and the evening prior. Board members listed their strengths and areas of growth for each candidate, then decided if they would like to see that candidate in another interview during the virtual meeting. Board members strived to reach a consensus on which candidates they would/wouldn't send forward.
Bryan Boysen
Bryan Boysen is the superintendent and elementary principal at Lyle Public School.
In his application, he states his objective is, "To educate and make a difference in all learners."
He is working on a doctor of education degree and has earned a master's in education, a bachelor's in elementary education and an associate's degree. Boysen holds a teaching license for K-6 and 5-8 social studies, a K-12 principal license and superintendent license.
Formerly, Boysen served as an elementary principal at DAC JCC Schools, an elementary special education EBD teacher at Austin Public Schools, an elementary and 7-12 social studies teacher at New Dominion School-Gerard Academy in Austin, a preschool and special education teacher at Lyle Public Schools and was a third-grade student teacher at Vilseck Elementary School in Germany.
Community members who participated through an audience input form read during the board's deliberations, keyed in on Boysen's strong background in finance, mental health and special education as well as his demonstration of strong leadership skills.
His experience with mental health resonated with board member Jamie Sommer, who said extra resources easily accessible to students something that could benefit students in many ways, including in their behavior and test results. Board member Debb Paquin also appreciated his part in sharing concern with mental health.
Board member Tonya Craig liked Boysen's personality and time management skills, as he made sure he had enough time to answer all interview questions presented to him, as well as extra time to ask his own questions. Craig said it also spoke to good organizational skills. She also noted he seems like he'd be approachable with kids and families, and she could see him "high-five" a student while walking in the hallway.
Board members Kevin Anderson and Rod Woock liked Boysen's interest in teaching a combination of new and old. Anderson said he appreciated his comment about teaching cursive writing, since it's something "everyone needs to know how to do," which also demonstrates Boysen's belief in blending technology in with "old school" beliefs. Board member Marilyn Syverson said he has "a lot" of the things the board is looking for, and would be interested to hear more from him.
Woock agreed, saying, "You have to teach a combination of new and old at some point when technology fails and you have to rely on your wits. Some people fall short when they don't have a phone in their hand."
Brandon Macrafic
Brandon Macrafic is a principal on special assignment at Rochester Public Schools.
He has earned a superintendent license, principal license, master's in curriculum and instruction, teaching license in secondary German education and a bachelor's.
Macrafic has been a principal on special assignment at Rochester Public Schools for career and college readiness, curriculum and instruction, research and assessment and instructional technology. He also served as assistant principal at John Adams Middle and Mayo High School, 7-12 Hayfield High School principal, a German teacher at Pine Island High School and a German/ESOL teacher at John Adams Middle School, Kellogg Middle School, Willow Creek Middle School.
Many board members were impressed with the amount of time and research Macrafic had done prior to the interview, including the creation of his 100-day-plan for the district.
Syverson praised his confidence, his experience and the fact that he isn't afraid to make tough decisions. She feels he can be trusted to tell it "exactly" how it is and also expressed a need to learn more about him.
The community expressed praise for Macrafic's strong background in finance, confidence in managing school district budgets and serving as a principal and superintendent in a district that's similar in size to K-W. Board member James Jarvis said Macrafic would "effectively" balance the district's budget and "get the job done" as superintendent. Craig also appreciated his 15 years of experience with budgets, as well as the desire to be involved in the community.
Woock, trained as an engineer, praised Macrafic's passion and energy, as well as the bluntness in his responses and ability to "sum up the district's situation pretty quickly." He also appreciated Macrafic's use of the quote, "Leadership takes people to where they didn’t think they could go."
Sommer also noted his honesty was very encouraging, because he didn’t try to bolster himself to make up for something he didn't feel he was up to par with.
Michelle Mortensen
Michelle Mortensen is the superintendent at Renville County West.
Mortensen has earned a doctorate in education, a superintendent license, a master of education in teaching and learning, a bachelor of science in elementary education and educational specialist as K-12 principal. She also holds licenses in K-12 principal and elementary education in grades 1-6.
Mortensen previously served as Ivanhoe Public School's superintendent of schools, K-12 principal, district assessment coordinator, curriculum director and community education director. Mortensen also taught as a elementary teacher at Albert Lea Area Schools, elementary teacher in Albion, Nebraska, and a elementary teacher in Long Pine, Nebraska.
She has also won the Richard Green Scholar Award from the Minnesota Association of School Administrators.
In her application, she describes herself as "dedicated, driven, ambitious…[and] instills strong community relations through visibility, involvement and communication."
Mortensen's strengths matched very closely with both board and community members expectations. The community praised her experience and knowledge in a dual role as superintendent and elementary principal, and strong background in school finance and referendums.
Sommer appreciated Mortensen's creativity, and ability to writing and receiving grants, as well as her experience serving as a teacher in a one-room school house to the K-12 level and "everything in between." Jarvis also noted her success of passing a referendum, in lieu of the district's need to pass an operating levy this fall, as well as the combination of her experience and achievements which check "all the boxes" the board is looking for. Paquin also expressed appreciation with her desire to connect with the community. In regards to one of the questions asking candidates to decide how much time should be spent in both roles, Anderson praised her ensuring comment of "100% of the time." Syverson said she grew more enthusiastic in her answers the more she listened to Mortensen's responses, adding that she'd "really" like to see her come back for another interview.
Syverson, board chair, extended a special “Thank you” to the staff and community members for their participation in [the interview]process and with completing the surveys and providing quality feedback. She said input from the staff and community was "extremely" helpful and taken into consideration.
Other candidates interviewed Wednesday and Thursday were Christopher Anderson, superintendent and elementary principal at Woodbine Community School; Kevin Babcock, high school principal at Medford High School and Michelle Young-Lecoustre, high school principal of New York Mills Public Schools.