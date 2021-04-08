While April showers are known for bringing May flowers, the sunny and warm months of spring can also bring severe weather.
The National Weather Service states the peak severe weather season is during the spring months of March, April and May, though severe thunderstorms can occur any month of the year. With Severe Weather Awareness Week on the horizon, local Skywarn organizations remind residents to always be aware of the current conditions and be informed of the common misconceptions with severe weather.
The organization Sogn Valley Skywarn was created in spring 2017 to monitor and track severe weather when it threatens the western eight townships of Goodhue County. A group of NWS trained spotters, Sogn Valley Skywarn work in conjunction with the NWS by observing and reporting adverse weather conditions to promote public safety and minimize property damage, according to the NWS site.
Through all of the technology advances, the NWS still is in need of "ground truth" observers. The Sogn Valley Skywarn organization focuses primarily on the following townships: Cannon Falls, Stanton, Warsaw, Holden, Kenyon, Cherry Grove, Wanamingo and Leon and the cities of Cannon Falls, Dennison, Kenyon and Wanamingo.
Many other areas, including Rice and Steele counties, have skywarn organizations like Sogn Valley. Though there may be some differences in where spotters are dispatched out of, they all serve the same purpose.
In Faribault, Rice County Skywarn spotters are dispatched out of the Rice County Emergency Operations Center, located at 118 Third St. NW in Faribault. Spotters provide accurate and detailed reports of wind, hail, tornadoes, and damage to personnel at the Emergency Operations Center, who in turn make a decision to sound warning sirens for Faribault and the surrounding lakes regions, according to the Rice County Skywarn website. Operating from the Owatonna Fire Department, Steele County Skywarn is the central point for the receipt and distribution of information.
A level of comfort
Jim Braaten, Kenyon resident and lead coordinator of Sogn Valley Skywarn, feels the organization provides members of the community with a sense of comfort knowing there are people locally keeping an eye on things. Though none of the members in the organization are trained meteorologists Braaten says many members have built up skills and experience over the years as weather enthusiasts, and can tell when a bad storm is coming.
"A lot of people rely on us," added Braaten.
Other directors on the Sogn Valley Skywarn board include Todd Cordes, vice chairman; Lorin Pohlman, secretary; Tracy Miner Jacobson, treasurer, and Art Rew, director. According to the Sogn Valley Skywarn website, the organization has 62 trained and active spotters who perform weather observation duties from both their homes and workplaces. Though their primary focus has been on these areas, they also assist with severe weather warning efforts throughout the county.
As in other counties, Braaten says the organization partners with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Department and connects with deputies hours before severe weather is expected. This is especially important during fairs or community events where groups of people are gathered together in one place. Even after storms pass, Braaten says they help those affected coordinate assistance from volunteers willing to offer a helping hand and send in photos to the NWS to assess.
Though last year was a challenging year as most training sessions for new/current spotters had to be put on hold, Braaten says a lot of skywarn organizations used different avenues to get the message out.
"We are still trying to educate the public under these trying times," said Braaten.
Those interested in training to be a spotter are encouraged to participate in an online webinar hosted by the Sogn Valley Skywarn from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 17. Register at sogn.us.
Operating through numerous social media sources like Facebook and Twitter, Braaten says the administrator on the Sogn Valley Skywarn Facebook page work hand-in-hand with Rice County Skywarn, as they all have shared privileges for their groups. If need be, Braaten says admins of each group also help update their social media sites if others are unavailable at the time.
"When storms are brewing way out west, we are all paying attention to that, talking and watching to see what's happening so we can give ample notice to warn the folks about what could potentially be happening," said Braaten.
At the time an alert is sent out to spotters, they begin spotting wherever their current location is, at home or work. Some storms, Braaten says are too severe to send spotters out in. Storms that went through southern Minnesota on Sept. 20, 2018, Braaten says, were too dangerous to be out in, so spotters watched from their homes and were able to take cover quicker than out in their vehicles.
With 25 tornadoes in a matter of hours, the NWS indicates this was Minnesota's third most prolific. There were 48 on June 17, 2010 and 27 on June 16, 1992, though both of those days had a number of much stronger tornadoes.
Seven tornadoes touched inside Goodhue County during the 2018 storm event, one EF1 in southeast Rice County, EF1 in Stanton, EF0 in Wanamingo, EF1 south of Cannon Falls, EF0 north of Cannon Falls, EF0 in Zumbrota and EF0 in Prairie Island to Diamond Bluff, Wisconsin.
The Faribault Airport received extensive damage from an EF2 tornado and the north side and southeast sides of Roberds Lake also sustained damages from an EF1 tornado.
From 1950 to 2020, there were 30 total tornadoes in Goodhue County, 23 of which were F-0 or EF-0 with one recorded injury.