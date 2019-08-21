Civil forfeitures reached their highest level yet in 2018, under the new, more stringent reporting guidelines required which have been in place since 2010. Across Minnesota, law enforcement agencies completed 8,091 forfeitures in 2018, an increase of 239 from 2017.
Approximately 90% of forfeitures were related to DWIs or controlled substance abuse. Other reasons for forfeiture can include fleeing a police officer or burglary.
“This really is a story about drug and alcohol use and abuse," State Auditor Julie Blaha said at a press conference at the State Capitol.
Goodhue County Sheriff’s office processed just three forfeitures in 2018, one of which was ultimately returned to the owner. The county netted a combined $6,608 from the other two forfeitures.
The Sheriff’s Office processed four forfeitures in 2017. Two of the forfeitures were returned to the owner while the remaining two netted the Sheriff's Office just $773 in net proceeds. Kenyon Police Department did not process any forfeitures in either 2017 or 2018 and has not reported net proceeds from a forfeiture since the tighter enforcement rules came into effect in 2010.
Even though law enforcement agencies were only able to pull in a net profit on about 60% of forfeitures last year, forfeitures still brought in net proceeds of more than 8.3 million. 317 Minnesota law enforcement agencies reported at least one forfeiture in 2018, while 117 did not. Under Minnesota law, 70% of proceeds from forfeitures must go to DWI-related enforcement, training and education.
Because DWIs are a criminal infraction, it can sometimes take months for the court process to complete. Thus, some cars which were used in DWIs in 2017 and even 2016 did not go through the forfeiture process until 2018.
Kenyon Police Chief Lee Sjolander said that both the Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office often work with people to help them get their property back. In the event of a first or second-degree DWI, Sjolander said that the department would absolutely go through the forfeiture process. However, as a small police department, Kenyon doesn’t often see offenses rising to that level.
“We don’t get a lot of DWIs in town,” said Sjolander. “It’s not that we don’t have intoxicated drivers — we do, but the parameters don’t reach the forfeiture level a lot.”