Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 460 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA MCLEOD SHERBURNE SIBLEY WRIGHT IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO DAKOTA HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC MILLE LACS RAMSEY SCOTT WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA BROWN LE SUEUR NICOLLET RICE IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN POLK IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, HASTINGS, HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LE SUEUR, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTICELLO, MORA, NEW ULM, OSCEOLA, PRINCETON, RED WING, RIVER FALLS, SHAKOPEE, ST PAUL, ST PETER, STILLWATER, AND VICTORIA.