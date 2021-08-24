Minnesota’s home to 75 state parks and recreation areas, opening the doors to countless opportunities for hiking, camping and/or going on an adventure.
At Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, an array of programs will be held the next two weekends, from learning about monarch butterflies to the basics of bird identification.
Nerstrand Big Woods State Park Supervisor Nate Springer says naturalist programming is held each week, with dates, times and topics varying from week to week. Programs for all state parks can be found by checking the Minnesota DNR’s website.
During last year’s season, park officials were unable to host any programming. This season, Springer says they are excited to be hosting programs again, though some may still have limitations due to COVID-19 and its ever-changing environment.
Andy Wendt, interpretive naturalist under the parks and trails division with Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, says the naturalist programs offer visitors a chance to learn and make connections to the natural world around them.
“By better understanding the natural world, people are more likely to protect our natural resources and appreciate the beauty around us,” said Wendt. “The one thing I always look forward to with our programs is talking to our visitors. Answering their questions about a cool plant along the trail or helping identify a bird provides them with knowledge, but also helps make that connection to the importance of our natural places.”
Promoting nature
Dave Detert, president of Friends of Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, says the organization encourages Minnesotans to experience nature. Friends of Nerstrand Big Woods State Park is a “community organization devoted to preserving and enhancing the experience of Nerstrand Big Woods State Park.”
A volunteers organization, it sets up to aid and support the park in multiple different ways. Some examples Detert shares are group projects like removing invasive species/trimming trees/landscaping and facilitate getting a purchase made on things like buying land to expand the park in the future. While the group would not solely be able to fund a land purchase, they could help raise a little bit of money and assist in the overall process.
Going hand-in-hand with its goal of promoting visitors’ exposure to nature, some volunteers, like Katy Gillispie host talks on butterflies. On Saturday, Gillispie, also a Minnesota master naturalist, will teach others about the life-cycle and migration of monarch butterflies, and what can be done to help them.
Detert says they also host an interpretive program in the spring for wildflowers, where staff members gather on the platform going down towards the falls and educate visitors on the wildflowers. On Sept. 17, an additional program will take place at the park for members. This one will focus on how the Big Woods came to be, its history, changes that have occurred and climate change effects.
A July update on the park’s website noted that it continues to be very busy, with twice the traffic of past years. The campground and the walk-in sites are open as usual until mid October.
While visitors are encouraged, Springer says weekends can be quite busy. He recommends those planning to visit to plan ahead, and create a backup plan in case the park is full. Vehicle permits required to enter the park cost $7 for the day, or $25 for a 12-month pass. Springer says the office is currently open with limited hours Monday through Thursday, and longer hours on Friday and Saturday. A self-registration station is available outside office hours.