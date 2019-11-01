Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools held a community coffee event from 6:15 to 7:15 a.m. Friday at the new commons area. Coffee and pastries were available for those early risers in the community.
Although this event was intended for early risers unable to make it to the evening information sessions about the K-W Schools' referendums dealing with the local operating levy, Superintendent Jeff Pesta hopes it will be become something more than that.
"If it turns into a regular coffee thing, that would be a good thing," Pesta adds. "It's good exposure for community things built into the facility. The new additions weren't just made for the students, the community is welcome to use it as well."
The opportunities are almost endless for what the new additions can hold. There are a number of community education classes that take place in the new field house, including 'Ring the Bell' fitness from 5 to 6:15 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during the week. K-W is open to ideas from public on class suggestions or uses for the space. Within the upcoming winter months, the facilities can be used to walk before school begins. Both sets of doors to the gym open to make way for a track around the edges for walkers to get a bit of exercise.
"Well I think it's good, I know there are people who live south of the building that walk in the mornings," School Board member Kevin Anderson said. "The new commons area is a nice, big space for students to gather at in the mornings."
Plans are in the making for e-cafe style furniture to line the new commons area and other areas of the school. Pesta hopes the community will utilize the nice, bright space, especially during dark and dreary winter months.
Residents of the both Kenyon and Wanamingo are free to use the school as a fitness space or to walk laps. They must either check-in as a visitor or be a part of community education if it's before 7:30 a.m. Contact Community Ed. Coordinator Amy Belcher with any questions or suggestions for classes at 507-789-7015 or abelcher@kw.k12.mn.us.