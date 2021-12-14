Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 PM Wednesday to 3 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few higher gusts may be embedded in thunderstorms that are expected during the late afternoon through early evening hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&