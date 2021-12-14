After voters chose to provide more funding to the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District at a November referendum, the tax levy is set to increase by a significant margin in 2022.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board approved a resolution Dec. 13 to certify the final levy at $3.6 million, which includes $1.7 million toward the general fund, $125,832 for community service and $1.8 million to debt service.
The levy is an increase of 16.67% from 2021, with the referendum the biggest piece of the $519,771 change. A property owner in the district with an average value of $150,000 would see their school district taxes increase by approximately $155 in 2022, if there is no change to their property value.
There are two parts to the school district levy: state approved, which is what the district can get in state funding based on enrollment, and voter approved, which is decided by local referendums. Voters approved a new operating levy referendum for the district last month.
State statues require Minnesota school districts to hold a meeting to allow public comment on its proposed property tax levy for the taxes payable year 2022 and the current school year budget. These are typically called Truth in Taxation meetings, and school districts are required to adopt their levies by Dec. 28 after approving a preliminary number in September. While the preliminary levy can decrease, it can not increase per Minnesota law.
School districts operate on a different fiscal calendar and adopt their budgets in late spring.
At the Monday Truth in Taxation meeting, K-W Business Manager Aimee Lake told those in attendance the school district levy will be payable in the 2022 calendar year, but will go toward the 2022-23 school year.
Revenue formulas are set by the Minnesota Legislature, except for voter approved referendums. Lake said local levy and state aid mix (equalization) are set by the Legislature during the presentation, and an increase in local taxes does not necessarily mean an increase in revenues for the school district.
Lake explained that factors impacting tax changes include inflationary pressure on real estate market, abatement, property improvements not previously taxed, change in individual assessed market value and possible change in property classification.
School taxes for 2022 will be spent as follows:
• 47% general fund — Provides additional funding for district instructional programs by means of the approved excess referendum and provides funds for operating capital expenses, building/land and lease, and health & safety costs
• 3% community education — For community education programs
• 40% debt service — For repayment of principal and interest on district debt
Lake says the general fund is the main fund, and is based on student enrollment. The local referendum levy is also part of that fund, along with instructional support, personnel, other educational activities, special education and state/federal mandated programs, extracurricular activities, pupil transportation, facilities operation and maintenance, capital expenditures and improvements and health and safety code compliance.
General fund (the main fund, based on student enrollment) dollars are spent on expenses incurred in the operation of the district as follows:
• District and school administration, 6.7%
• District support services (tech costs, district office), 5%
• Regular instruction, 40.8%
• Extracurricular, 4.1%
• Vocational instruction, 1.3%
• Special education instruction, 13.9%
• Instructional support services (media center), 1.5%
• Pupil support services (transportation, counseling), 10.9%
• Sites-buildings, equipment, 12.8%
• Fiscal/other, 3%
About 79.3% of school revenue comes from state aid, 13.5% comes from local taxes, 5.2% from other local avenues and 1.9% from federal aid. As for general fund expenditures, the biggest percentage goes to salary/wages at 51.6%, purchased service (contracts) at 26.3%, employee benefits at 17.5%, supplies/materials at 2.2%, capital expenditure at 1%, other expenses at 0.7% and 0.2% to debt service.