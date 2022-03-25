Service projects, no matter how big or small, have the power to make a large impact.
That is just what a trio of friends from River Valley Church in Faribault have been learning over the last several weeks.
The group comprised of Kenyon resident Rayna Dorn, 13, and Faribault residents Kairi Coyour, 12, and Hayli Coyour, 14, baked treats and made homemade stuffed animals to raise money for people in Ukraine.
They raised money for Vadym Kulynchenko, a missionary who is doing his best to take care of refugees in Ukraine. The missionary happens to be a family friend of the Coyour family.
The scope of who Kulynchenko’s ministry typically helps has changed since the current situation with Russia and Ukraine unfolded. They are helping to feed and shuttle refugees. Nick Coyour, father to Kairi and Hayli, said Kulynchenko is located in central Ukraine, where there is less fighting going on, so it’s easier for refugees to pass through that area. Kulynchenko is blogging about what he sees every day.
Andy Dorn, father to Rayna, said he appreciates the fact they have found a reliable organization to donate funds and see how they get used.
“It’s cool to know they are making an impact,” Andy said.
The funds, Nick said, are directly going to those looking for food and shelter.
Over $200 was raised by the girls in just 2.5 hours of selling items. Kairi and Hayli’s mother matched their efforts to bring their total to $524. The money was transferred to Kulynchenko via Paypal, as it was the quickest way to get it to him.
Nick added American money stretches farther than Ukrainian money, so that is an added bonus. The official currency of Ukraine is the hryvnia, and one U.S. dollar equates to 29 hryvnia.
Rayna said it’s too common for youth to hear that they are too young to help. She said anything youth can do, even if it’s raising $2, has the power to help.
“It’s still something,” Rayna said.
A group effort
The trio of girls spent over four hours Friday, March 11 preparing for their sale. They baked 10 dozen cookies, four pans of Rice Krispies treats and around 10 homemade stuffed animals. They stood outside of SIFT Thrift Store in Kenyon on March 12. Andy said SIFT Thrift Store owner Doug Klatt was very kind, and agreed right away to permit the girls stand outside and sell their items. Rayna said a lot of people just donated money and didn’t take any treats or stuffed animals with them. Leftover items were sold to people in the Dorn and Coyour families, and handed out at River Valley Church.
Rayna said a little friendly competition was one of her favorite memories from the project. They competed on who could wrap the most baked goods to ready them for sale.
Kairi’s favorite moment came during the selling part of the process. Someone walked up and gave them $140 without even taking any items. Andy joked that they would sell the whole wagon to that person. He added it was common sight to see the generosity of individuals just choosing to donate cash.
Hayli liked making the stuffed animals most, giving each its own special personal touch. They put stuffing in a sock, then added felt pieces to represent arms, legs, ears and noses, along with buttons as eyes in some cases, and pieces of yarn to represent things like the mane of a lion. Each stuffy was unique. Rayna said the only duplicates made were two chicks, otherwise an assortment of animals like bears and lions were made.
The girls said their fundraiser made them feel helpful.
”We had a part in [raising money] to help,” Rayna said.
Hayli added, “It’s kind of cool to do it, and to help out.”
Kairi said she also was joyed knowing they are also helping Ukrainians know Jesus.