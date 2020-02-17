At the Feb. 11 Kenyon City Council meeting, the council directed City Engineer Joe Rhein and Engineer Derek Olinger to include an early completion incentive bonus in the bids sent out to contractors for the Red Wing Avenue Improvement project.
To encourage the contractors to not only complete the project by the contracted date, but before the contracted date, Olinger proposed an idea for the council to discuss — an incentive bonus. Since Red Wing Avenue is a high-traffic area in Kenyon, the council agreed that giving a bonus for early completion would be ideal, especially if it's done before the town’s big celebration, Rosefest.
The project is divided in three construction phases. Phase 1A includes the downtown area, where the highest demand of usage will be located. For this stretch of the street, the contractor will be required to limit the amount of time they work in that area and make sure the roads remain passable when they aren’t actively being worked on. 1A has a milestone completion date of July 31, which includes the full construction of utilities, installation of curbs, gutters and sidewalks, as well as bituminous pavement.
Phase 1B has the same requirements as 1A, except for the installation of the hard surfaces, in hopes to get back to the base so the area is passable for local traffic in the area.
The next phase, phase 2, gives the contractor’s underground team an additional block of area to work on while phase 1A and 1B are being completed.
Crews will be able to work on phase 3 throughout the remainder of the time leading up to the Red Wing Avenue project expected completion date of Oct. 31, 2020.
Olinger proposed a bonus of $1,200 per day, up to $8,400, for phase one and $1,000 per day, up to $7,000 for phases two and three.
With years of experience as a teacher seeing students cut corners if they are asked to finish something faster, Councilor Dan Rechtzigel, expressed concerns of a similar outcome if contractors are given an incentive for finishing the project quicker.
Rhein assured the council that an inspector is always on site to make sure the contractor is performing the job to specifications.
Mayor Doug Henke made a recommendation for the council to increase the proposed rates of the incentives, especially since Red Wing Avenue is a “major artery” through the town and considering the importance of Rosefest. He says it will also benefit the public, including businesses along the stretch of Red Wing Avenue, so they don't miss out on business for an extended amount of time.
The council agreed to increase the phase one’s incentive to $1,500 per day, up to $10,500 and decreasing the incentive on phase two and three to $750 per day, up to $4,900, with a maximum amount of incentives totaling $15,400 — similar to the proposed amounts. This will give the engineers final direction to include those amounts in the documents, as they prepare to place bids - to be available at the next council meeting, March 10.