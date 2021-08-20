On Tuesday evening, Larry Tatge walked into the Kenyon VFW as a resident looking to spend some time with his family.
He walked out as the 2021 Rose Fest Grand Marshal following a surprise announcement from members of the Rose Fest committee.
In her introduction of Tatge during Tuesday's announcement, Rose Fest committee member Missy Sviggum said she's certain that everyone in Kenyon knows if they need a gift and want to make it personal, they need to make it Tatge jewelry.
"However, what you might not know, is that before Larry was fixing watches that weren’t working he was fixing cars at Held Chevrolet in Kenyon," said Sviggum. "One day when Larry’s own watch crystal broke he was told by a former Kenyon jeweler, George Brovold, that he’d fix it for him — but only if Larry would come in and see how a watch worked."
Brovold figured if Tatge could fix old cars he could also learn to fix watches and be in business for himself.
"The rest, as they say, is history as Larry took over the jewelry shop in March of 1975," added Sviggum.
Tatge Jewelry has been a mainstay on Kenyon's Main Street for 46 years. While his work may have changed from cars to watches, clocks and diamonds, Sviggum says his love of cars, especially Corvettes, remains. Prior to being a familiar face on Kenyon's Main Street, Tatge liked to drive fast. He won the 1969 Spring Nationals in Dallas, Texas. Sviggum also said she heard that he is in the National Hall of Fame.
Sviggum says Tatge has provided the community with top-notch customer service over the years.
"It’s not uncommon to see the light on in the store early in the morning or late at night," said Sviggum. "Being in business for 46 years, it doesn’t just happen without being there and helping people find just the right way to say Congratulations! I love you! Or maybe, I’m sorry!"
Tatge has been a member of the Kenyon Area Business Association (now the Kenyon Commercial Club), the Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department, the Snowmobile Club, the Retailer Jewelers of America and the Southeast Jewelers of Minnesota.
He has been married to his wife, Sonia, for almost 48 years. The Tatge family includes Laurie, John, and Austin Dale and Steve, Amy, Sean, Maya, Evan, and Drew Tatge.
In his free time, Tatge enjoys spending time at the cabin fishing and boating with grandchildren.
"Kenyon has benefited from having a community minded business leader like Larry on main street for the past 46 years," Sviggum told Tatge and the crowd of attendees in the VFW. "And Larry, if you happen to have any thoughts of moving on to new chapter in life, I’d just like to remind you that George Brovold was on Kenyon’s Main Street for 54 years, so you still have a few more years to go!"
In choosing grand marshals, the Rose Fest committee looks for community members who have contributed/made an impact on Kenyon.
"Thank you for your contributions to Kenyon! We are pleased to have you be the 2021 Rose Fest Grand Marshal," Sviggum said to Tatge.
A man of a few words, Tatge says he wouldn't have been in business for the past 46 years without the support of Kenyon and the surrounding area.
He feels proud to have raised his family in Kenyon and is looking forward to riding in the parade with his grandsons. The grand parade begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, among many other traditional Rose Fest events.