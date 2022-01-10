Bryan Boysen, Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools superintendent and elementary principal, was one of six candidates interviewed for the superintendent position at Faribault Public Schools last week.
Faribault School Board members selected three as finalists on Jan. 8:
• Red Wing Superintendent Karsten Anderson
• Faribault High School Principal Jamie Bente
• Clear Creek-Amana Interim Superintendent Joe Brown
Finalists will meet with directors and with a group of residents, staff, and students on Jan. 20. Directors are scheduled to select a finalist on Jan. 21.
In his interview, Boysen told School Board members he put a lot of thought into applying for the position and felt he knows the area quite well. He also thanked them for the opportunity.
Boysen was selected as the new superintendent/elementary principal in May 2020. The former superintendent/elementary principal at Lyle Public School took the place of interim superintendent David Thompson and elementary principal Katy Scheurman July 1, 2020.