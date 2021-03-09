Although fewer students than normal went out for the Kenyon-Wanamingo Speech Team this year, coaches Heidi Hanson and Rebecca Kunesh say those that are on the team are finding positives to focus on this season.
The K-W Speech Team is composed of three eighth graders Addison (Aspen) Donkers, Jordan Blowers and Isabella Chmelik; two 10th graders Ashley Rechtzigel and Sophia Culuris and one 11th grader, Elliot Olson.
Making the best of it
Team members have learned to overcome the challenges created by competing in an online setting and focus on the benefits of online meets.
Donkers has been in speech for one year and takes part in the dramatic interpretation speech category. She enjoys being able to hear and see how other people present their speeches.
Though competing virtually doesn’t allow Donkers to read others reactions, she practiced in front of her family so she was able to see their reactions to her speech. For Donkers, online meets equal less travel time and more time spent with her team in between rounds.
Blowers has been on the team for two years now and takes part in the prose category. She likes that all of the stories have different tones, with some more humorous and others quite serious. For Blowers, a challenge she has been dealing with is when the computers would stop working in the middle of rounds, meaning she has had to borrow a computer to get back in. She’s also found it’s easier to get to each round on time, instead of having to find her way through an unfamiliar school as with in-person meets.
Third-year speech team participant Rechtzigel enjoys the competition in her category, Great Speeches, even though it makes her nervous at times. She also finds it interesting to hear how other people interpret their speeches. Mostly, Rechtzigel said she enjoys seeing the hard work she puts into speech pay off. She also feels like placing is always “super fun” and boosts morale in these difficult times. This year marks her second year in Great Speeches. She previously took part in the poetry category. Some challenges she’s noticed are figuring out how to adapt to a whole new format and giving a speech to a screen with very little feedback. When they were able to have in-person meets, Rechtzigel said they were able to see everyone’s faces and expressions while performing.
Rechtzigel says club members overcome those challenges by making sure to practice online so they are used to talking to a screen, and imagining that they are speaking to an audience. She finds this helps with the fact that they are alone in a room giving the speech instead of in a round with eight other people. Online meets, Rechtzigel says, is less intimidating because you’re not sitting near competitors.
“I like online meets because it has brought the team closer, and we spend time before and after rounds together making memories and developing bonds that will last a lifetime,” she said.
Olson, fifth year member of the team is in the prose category, and he likes hearing the wide variety of speeches competitors share. Though unable to tell how the audience is reacting, Olson has overcome that challenge by pretending everyone is interested in what he’s saying. He also finds online meets less stressful than meeting in-person.
Culuris, fourth-year member of the team, says another benefit of online meets is that they don’t have to get up at 6 a.m. and ride in a van/bus for an hour. Taking part in the original oratory category this year, Culuris is able to bring awareness and provide solutions to an issue she feels is important. Although it was hard for her to find motivation at certain points while competing virtually, she realized it is something that won’t last forever and the experience also reminded her that she loves speech for speech itself, not just for the physical meets.
A great opportunity
With the month of December serving as an informal search for speech material, writing and cutting speeches, official practice for members of the Speech Team started at the beginning of January. From the end of January through the post-season, meets run every Saturday. This year, the State Speech Tournament is scheduled for April 25.
Last year, Hanson and Kunesh indicate the team was unable to take part in any post-season tournaments, though they were able to finish the year with an online team celebration and awards ceremony. The competitions are held in a virtual setting, creating some challenges and benefits for team members. While the competitions are held virtually, the team can practice in-person at the school as long as students are learning in-person, says Hanson and Kunesh.
“We need to follow COVID-19 protocol,” adds Hanson and Kunesh. “However, the mask mandate makes it hard to have face-to-face practice and so even when we are in the building, speakers and coaches connect online in separate classrooms so the speaker can perform unmasked.”
As coaches, they say technical glitches are always their biggest battle, whether it be bandwidth issues, camera and microphone problems, or charging cords left at home that have the team scrambling between classrooms before the meet begins.
Hanson and Kunesh say each speaker is isolated in their own classroom so they can perform unmasked, meaning they are unable to watch competitors from other schools. The coaches have been watching their own students from the hallway through tiny windows in the classroom doors. While weather will no longer cancel a meeting and they don’t have to anticipate driving in bad weather, the coaches have to be sure their team members can compete from their homes if unable to travel to Kenyon.
Overall, Hanson and Kunesh feel fortunate to be able to give their students the opportunity to have a season with the same number of competitions they had during previous years, especially since many schools either chose not to have a speech team this year or reduced the size of their program.