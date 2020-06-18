As a result of a lengthy discussion Wednesday, June 17, the Goodhue County Fair Directors canceled the Goodhue County Fair this year — originally scheduled for Aug. 11-15.
The Goodhue County Fair now joins the surrounding counties of Wabasha, Olmsted, Dodge, Steele, Rice and Dakota with canceled fairs.
Worries about holding the fair drew up too much of a risk for the safety of all who attend, organize and exhibit at the fair. Especially given the fair's history as a gathering place for "neighbors to connect, old friends to greet each other, and all ages to walk the grounds and remember the past while taking about the future," as the Goodhue County Fair official website states.
In a press release from Goodhue County Fair Directors, due to social distancing guidelines, enforcing crowd limits and the need for significant, regular sanitation of surfaces on the fairgrounds would be a "major task at its best."
Directors were concerned about the COVID-19 guidelines not allowing large gatherings by the time of the "normal fair operations" and operating with small audiences to abide by social distancing guidelines is not a practical financial option. Many commercial and food vendors also said they would not participate if the fair was held due to concern of their own personal health.
University of Minnesota Extension-Goodhue County is working alongside the fair board to pursue options for Goodhue County 4-H members to showcase their work. Those details are being worked out with county officials and will be shared with families in the next few days.
Goodhue County 4-H Extension Educator Alyson Kloeckner said they understand cancelling the fair was a hard decision for the fair board to make and that 4-H supports them in their decision making.
"We're grateful for the support from the fair board and we support their decision process," said Kloeckner. "It's been a different year, but we will come back bigger and better next year."
Goodhue County Fair Board Secretary Chuck Schwartau expressed his gratitude to those who supported the fair during the time deliberations were taking place.
"We thank the many people who expressed support for the fair while we deliberated and indicated they would do what they can to help facilitate the 4-H shows," said Schwartau. "We appreciate the support of the community and businesses who have been a part of our show in the past and look forward to their participation at a full and successful show in 2021."
All ideas will be created within guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and University of Minnesota Extension. Currently, Minnesota is in the third phase of the Stay Safe MN plan which requires 6 feet of social distance between individuals at public outdoor events, and gatherings not able to exceed 250 people. Large public gatherings with over 250 people are not permitted. The University of Minnesota Extension continues to expand its online education and resources while in-person events and classes remain canceled.