Truth Project beginning Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Wangen Prairie Lutheran in rural Cannon Falls.
In between the time of serving as a family minister in an ELCA congregation and becoming a certified pastor of the LCMC, I was a Christian counselor near Des Moines, Iowa. The journey to Christian counseling began with a letter. I have a Master of Theology degree through Wartburg Theological Seminary and a Master of Counseling degree through Sioux Falls Seminary. In the summer of 2009 at the ELCA national assembly, the ELCA opened the door to ordination for people in committed long term monogamous same sex relationships. The church I served had two ordained pastors as well as me on their pastoral staff. Following this ELCA vote I wrote a letter to the other pastors stating how this action is against God’s Word. Jesus proclaimed marriage is between a man and a woman in Matthew 19:4-6. (Ask an ELCA pastor why Jesus’ words of Matthew 19 have no value in the ELCA and you will probably get an explanation on how we need to interpret those words through the social-historical context of the time in which Jesus was protecting women and not making a statement on marriage.) The lead pastor took this letter as a resignation letter not an opportunity for pastoral discussion. My ministry shifted from bringing healthy systemic family concepts into a church ministry to bringing God’s Word into counseling opportunities.
During this two-year counseling experience, I was surprised by how many people I was counseling who were getting out of cult communities. These people were well educated some even had master’s degrees. I sought to understand what caused people to be willing to live in a communal community surrendering wealth, personal choices, and blind obedience to a leader. I think this danger for toxic blind obedience is in each one of us. On the way to church this past Sunday, my son summed up this toxic servanthood hiding behind the idea of freedom. “Freedom is an ideal we all seek. However, we need to be cautious to what gives our freedom. After World War I, German citizens sought freedom from rapid inflation and humiliation. Freedom was offered by the Nazi party. In Russia, people sought freedom from the feudal system of the Tzar. This led to the rise of Communism and one of the bloodiest dictators of all time in Joseph Stalin. When we seek freedom be it from responsibilities, pain, fear, or a ruling party, one needs to consider who offers the freedom.” I would add that this misunderstood idea of freedom has to do with the foundational truths by which one lives. Are your foundational truths guided by human knowledge or God’s wisdom revealed in the Bible? Sometimes human knowledge seeks to be the base on which Scripture is interpreted. Educated people will use subjective tools like ‘social-historical context’ to twist Scripture to meet their agendas.
I invite you to seek a truth base that begins in Holy Scripture and is guided by the Holy Spirit. On Wednesday, Jan. 19 through Wednesday, April 6 we will be offering at Wangen Prairie a 12-week discussion on “The Truth Project.” The “Truth Project” will seek how we can be Scripture led as we develop a Christian worldview on subjects like: Philosophy, Ethics, Anthropology, Theology, Science, History, Sociology, Law, Community and Service. From 4:30-5:30 p.m. my family will gather in the basement for a meal. You are more than welcome to join us for this meal, let me know if you can eat with us. At 5:30 p.m. my daughter will be in the basement available to babysit any children while their parent(s) participate in the “Truth Project.” From 6-7:30 p.m. I will facilitate the “Truth Project” presentation and discussion in the sanctuary of Wangen Prairie.