Residents who venture out to the Kenyon Business Park may notice a new addition: the paved road well known as Engel Drive.
A-1 Excavating has been finishing up the grading for the new road over the last few weeks, and is now waiting for the city to obtain one other permit from the Minnesota Department of Transportation before its work on the park is complete.
In the beginning of the year the contractor completed the remainder of storm sewer work between Engel Drive and the new stormwater pond. Ditches and drainage swales throughout the site were seeded and stabilized with an erosion blanket, completing the work for the 2020 season.
The substantial completion date for the rest of the work was slated for July 2, though the Kenyon City Council agreed to negotiate a time extension since the delay was out of the contractor's hands. Substantial completion is defined as the date when the project is at a point where major components are installed and available for their intended use (stress paved, pipes installed, etc.).
During the May meeting, City Engineer Derek Olinger stated in a memo to the council that the city requested the contractor add some utility services on the north end of the project. Although the contractor is now ready to complete this work, Olinger said MnDOT has not yet issued a permit for work within the Hwy. 60 right of way.
While Olinger expects to receive the permit in the next couple weeks, the contractor cannot proceed until the permit is issued.
Olinger recommended the council determine a new date after MnDOT issues the permit. The council authorized city staff and Olinger to negotiate an appropriate extension with the contractor once dates are better understood.
Other items discussed at the City Council meeting include:
• Red Wing Avenue — Paving within Red Wing Avenue is now complete and the majority of punch list items have been completed. Since many of the boulevards and front lawns seeded along Red Wing Avenue have poor growth and bare sports, Wencl and its seeding subcontractor plan to reseed the areas with poor growth. The optimal growing window for late season growth is between mid-August and mid-September, so Olinger said the contractor is requesting the final completion date be extended to Oct. 1 to accommodate this plan.
• Fourth Street alley paving — Olinger said Public Works has been having ongoing issues with the alley west of Red Wing Avenue (between Fourth and Sixth streets). The alley is surfaced with gravel and most of it drains to the north toward Fourth Street. Olinger said that has resulted in excessive gravel washing onto Fourth Street throughout the year. Also, he said some improvements were made to partially alleviate this issue with the Red Wing Avenue project, though the washing issue cannot be fully resolved without paving the entire alley.
Public Works Director Wayne Ehrich said it is a nuisance, and the city would save costs on staff/materials by having the alley paved so truckloads of gravel aren't needed. He said it would also prevent the alley from getting wash-outs/ruts after rains.
Quotes were requested from Crane Creek Asphalt and Bituminous Materials LLC to pave a small portion of the alley this year.
The council approved the bid from the lowest bidder, Crane Creek Asphalt to pave the whole alley for $29,000. Olinger also noted the price for the asphalt quoted is much lower than typical pricing for this type of work. Given the favorable pricing, Olinger recommended the city approve the quotexz` and authorize the option for paving of the entire alley.
City Administrator Mark Vahlsing told the council the money would come from the Public Works Capital Fund.
• FEMA flood repairs — A request for proposals was sent out to area contractors and quotes were due on July 13. Total project costs were previously estimated around $115,000 and the total grant awarded to the city was approximately $90,000. Olinger said project costs will be updated once quotes are received and reviewed at the upcoming meeting.