Heidi and Harris Haugen have long resumes in Kenyon.
Their titles cover quite a range, from Shriner to gardener to teacher to insurance agent. It's a range that's now earned the couple the title of grand marshals for this year's Rose Fest parade on Aug. 17.
The Haugens both grew up in Kenyon, but didn't know one another until each returned to town after living elsewhere during their post-high school years. Both had their reasons for leaving, and the reason for returning, said Harris, was simple:
"I missed it," he said.
More than 30 years later, the Haugens have three adult sons, all raised in Kenyon. Their six grandchildren range from newborn up to age 6, keeping the Haugens busy.
Heidi retired in 2018 from three decades of teaching a variety of elementary grades at Kenyon-Wanamingo schools, where she was best known as a kindergarten teacher. She also played a major role in bringing the First Books program, which distributes books to low-income early readers, to the district.
She no longer works in the classroom, but Heidi sees her teaching role as one that will continue throughout her life.
"I see kids constantly that I've had in school, and I still see myself as a role model for them," she said. "I'll encourage them, or see them walking home and offer them a ride. It's in your blood to help."
Harris, meanwhile, worked as an insurance agent for about 30 years and served on the volunteer fire department. He's also held — or still holds — leadership positions on the First Evangelical Lutheran Church property management committee and the Masonic Lodge in Cannon Falls.
While both are "retired," they use the term loosely. Harris has worked full-time at the Trader Joe's in Rochester since it opened nine years ago, and he's known around town as the water delivery man, bringing K-W Knights branded water bottles to area businesses. He's also an active Shriner in the Osman Shrine Temple of St. Paul.
Heidi keeps busy helping to run the community gardens in Trondheim Park and in front of City Hall. She also works full-time at Maring Auction, where she does "a little bit of everything," whether it's advertising or computer work.
"Every day, I'm still learning things. That I really like, because it keeps my brain active," she said.
Service and leadership are core values of the Haugen family, especially through the Osman Shrine organization, which raises money for area children's hospitals through parade appearances and other fundraisers. Harris, along with father-in-law Frank Peterson of Kenyon, passed on the tradition to all three sons. Eldest son Anders Haugen, 36, was named Osman Shrine Potentate for 2019, the highest regional role. Heidi also actively collects soda can tabs to cash in for donations toward wheelchairs for children in need, via the Shriners Women's General Auxiliary.
For the Haugens, Kenyon is the ideal mix of small-town living and access to larger cities. Heidi recalled a surprise housewarming party thrown by neighbors when they first moved in, instilling a sense of community that remains a core value. And while they don't know every single household in the neighborhood like they once did, the Haugens still maintain that Kenyon is well-suited for raising kids — the grandkids love to ride around town in golf carts, which they can't do at home.
As for the honor of being grand marshals in the Rose Fest parade, the Haugens were surprised but honored nonetheless to be nominated.
"I'm proud and looking forward to it," said Harris.