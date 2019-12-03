In just her fourth year at Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle/High School, special education instructor Ashley Rohwer has been nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
“Ashley Rohwer is a teacher who shows up to school every day with a positive attitude that is transmitted to her students and colleagues. Ms. Rohwer establishes quality relationships with her students which is highly valuable in the learning process. She handles challenging situations in the most professional, patient and supportive way! Parents have also expressed the positive impact she has had on students and the great perspective she brings to her job,” said K-W 7-12 Principal Matt Ryan.
Rohwer is a graduate of Triton High School. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in physical education and health education from Minnesota State University, Mankato, in 2008 and completed her Master’s in Education from Augsburg University.
She continued her education pursuing Special Education licensures. She earned her Emotional Behavior Disorders License and Learning Disabilities License from Augsburg University, Developmental Disabilities License from Winona State and Autism Spectrum Disorders License from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“Ms. Rohwer has consistently demonstrated her commitment to her students and supported them in achieving their academic goals. Ashley Rohwer is a leader in our Special Education Department and an extremely valuable member of our K-W staff,” said Ryan.