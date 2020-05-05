Following the news of Gov. Tim Walz's extension of school closures for the remainder of the academic year, teachers, parents and staff are buckling down to prepare for another month of distance learning.
While the closure's extension didn't come to much of a surprise to anyone, Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Principal Matt Ryan said that didn't make it any easier.
"I am appreciative of staff on how they flipped the way we do things at school, and the communication with families and staff," Ryan told the K-W School Board during its April 27 meeting. "Schools are built for kids, without them it’s a different feel."
Staying connected
Since the distance learning measures were implemented March 30, school staff have strived to focusing on connecting with students, rather than worrying so much about the content.
K-W Interim Superintendent David Thompson said the K-W staff, students and their parents have all been heroes throughout the pandemic.
"It’s been a difficult time," said Thompson. "Everyone has been supportive, from students, staff, parents, the community and school board members."
A survey of both parents and students has let them weigh in on distance learning so the district can use the feedback to strengthen the measures. Thompson said the survey responses ranged from frustrated to bored to great and wanting to be back in school.
K-W Elementary Principal Katy Scheurman said she is happy with the high attendance of students, and how parents and teachers are working together to form a strong partnership.
"I cannot say enough about the commitment I see on both sides," said Scheurman at the meeting during her report. "Teachers are enjoying that deeper sense of relationship with parents."
Due to the cancellation of class trips many students look forward to, staff have tried schedule things regularly so students have something to look forward to. More recently, students received the news about the cancellation of their Eagle Bluff trip. Teachers have already began brainstorming different ways on how they can still give students the environmental experiences they would have at Eagle Bluff over a digital platform.
School Board member and parent Tonya Craig said she has witnessed some "fantastic" approaches, as parents and teachers continue to be creative and have one-on-one time with students.
Keeping students engaged
Inside the virtual classroom second-grade teacher Renee Hildebrandt said distance learning has been the "most challenging" thing she has done in all her years of teaching, especially since there was not a model for teachers to follow.
"Using a digital platform such as Google Classroom was something that I was not familiar with, but thanks to wonderful co-workers and their technological expertise we have been able to do more than I thought was possible at the beginning of all this," said Hildebrandt. "It has also been challenging to have our second graders learning on a platform that we hadn't even practiced using before!"
Hildebrandt says in second grade, they have their Google Classrooms setup in a way that gives students a similar experience as in school. This includes following familiar routines such as the morning meeting, calendar, read alouds, music, art, physical education and the media center as well as completing reading, math, science and social studies lessons
By using resources such as short videos, they have tried to make lessons more interesting. A real positive about distance learning, Hildebrandt said, has been the way staff are working with parents and families.
"I feel like that's been such a good thing, visiting more often with parents and students about their learning," said Hildebrandt. "We have really appreciated the support the parents have given to their students."
To keep the connections with students strong, Hildebrandt says they keep the connections going by visiting with them on Google Meets or on the phone, and sending postcards or letters to them each week. While technology has been beneficial in being able to connect with students through various platforms, its also proved to be a challenge. Hildebrandt says sometimes it has been difficult for all students to use technology successfully and getting it to work in all circumstances.
"It will be a challenge to wrap up the year in the ways we normally would," said Hildebrandt. "But we are thinking of creative ways to continue to engage our second graders with their lessons as well as our end of the year camping and dinosaur units, and make the best out of this whole experience. It is definitely something we will never forget."
Embracing distance learning
Fifth-grade teacher Cheryl Dahl said some things she has enjoyed about distance learning are the extra time available to meet individually with students and doing things together such as playing games and other fun things. Through having more one-on-one time with students, Dahl says she has listened to students play their instruments, talked about their day and helped them with their assignments. She also says it's nice to be able to focus on one student at a time, something she previously didn't have.
Dahl says it is also fun to see students in a different setting.
"Sometimes siblings join us for a game or a pet joins us for class. Just like at school, you never know what might happen," said Dahl.
While Dahl finds some students doing very well from the distance learning environment, since they are able to work at their own pace with fewer distractions, other students find they have more distractions at home.
"My biggest frustration is trying to get in contact with students I want to talk to or who need help with an assignment," said Dahl. "It is pretty easy for them to reach out to us and for us to respond, but it is harder to reach out to them if they haven't initiated the contact."
In those cases, Dahl says she reaches out to parents first. Even though it makes things a little more complicated, she says parents have been helpful and understanding in those situations, and for that she is grateful.
Some students are missing their friends and school atmosphere. Dahl says her reading curriculum made it easy to transition to an online platform and she has been able to use most of the same resources she did in the classroom, which has also helped ease the transition for students. In addition, some publishers have quickly made online materials for teachers to use.
"Most students and families, have really embraced [distance learning] and have had wonderful attitudes and are giving their best efforts toward making this the best possible situation it can be," said Dahl. "I am so proud of our students for putting in the effort and for embracing this change. Together we will make it work."