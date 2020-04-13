Celebrating Earth Day is going to be a solo activity this year.
With the coronavirus pandemic forcing Americans to stay at home, celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22 have been scrapped. But that doesn’t mean individuals shouldn’t get out and do their part to take care of the planet.
This year’s Earth Day theme is climate action, as climate change continues to be the biggest challenge to the systems that make the world habitable.
According to the Earth Day website, “today, Earth Day is widely recognized as the largest secular observance in the world, marked by more than a billion people every year as a day of action to change human behavior and provoke policy changes.”
We asked local experts to share ideas on how to celebrate Earth Day while practicing social distancing. Here’s what they had to say:
Reducing your carbon footprint
David Anderson, co-coordinator of Live Well Goodhue County, a local initiative of the Minnesota Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, recommends two ways for people to do their part in helping reduce their carbon footprint or the amount of greenhouse gases, primarily carbon dioxide, released into the atmosphere by a particular human activity. Through Live Well Goodhue County, Anderson says, the initiative works to improve the health of residents by making it easier to be active, eat nutritious foods and live tobacco free.
To help reduce the earth’s carbon footprint, Anderson urges residents to walk or bike instead of jumping in the car, and to start a garden or lease a plot available in a community garden to increase the amount of local produce and products.
Faribault GROWS (Gardeners Reaching Out With Service) Club had planned the grand opening of a pollinator photo exhibit for Earth Day, but GROWS co-founder Pauline Schreiber said the exhibit was postponed one year. GROWS had worked with Faribault Parks and Recreation to plan the exhibit at the Buckham Center in the hallways between the library and the community center.
Schreiber said the pollinator committee continues to promote awareness of the need for planting eggplants and other plants that bees and other pollinators need to flourish.
GROWS also plans an annual Arbor Day celebration May 2, but Schreiber predicts a public ceremony will not be held in conjunction with the tree planting this year.
Do-it-yourself
Locally in Kenyon, there are five raised boxes near First Lutheran Church in addition to the 10 by 20 feet plots near Trondheim Park, all available for rental during the growing season. Plots found within Torkelson Park on the north end of Nelson Drive and Fifth Street East in Wanamingo are also available.
Anderson says ideas can be as simple as pledging to be automobile free for the day or reducing the amount of water used by turning the water off while lathering up in the shower.
Kenyon Park and Rec posted a reminder on its Facebook page suggesting residents visit local parks, lakes or walkways to collect a garbage bag or two of litter to make a difference.
Kenyon-Wanamingo graduate Corissa Kern also encourages everyone to pick up litter, nothing that it was something she "loved" doing when she was younger.
"With the weather nice now and not being able to be near people, it's a great thing to do," added Kern.
Cannon River Watershed Partnership's Community Engagement Coordinator Kevin Strauss also recommends cleaning out storm water drains in residential neighborhoods clogged with leaves and grass. While those two items are natural, Strauss says since storm water drains have a higher efficiency now, all leaves and grass are funneled directly into the river. The excessive decay of the large amount of those items can add carbon and nitrogen to the river through its decomposition, which can create algae blooms and harm the wildlife living in the water.
"We realize that clean water isn't at the top of the list, it makes sense for pandemic to take top priority," said Strauss. "If you live on a street with a storm drain, it's a quick and easy thing you can do…a simple act of cleaning storm drains can be a huge help before the big spring rains come on Earth Day or any other day."
Finding your connection to the earth
Kern, along with help from her older sister and mother, organized the annual Earth Extravaganza in Kenyon for four consecutive years. The event was aimed at helping people do their part in helping the environment in a fun way.
The main thing she promoted at her event in the past was making crafts out of recycled materials, noting that the options are endless of what can be made.
At the event, some activities for children included making a “jellyfish” from plastic and plates, as well as a T-shirt bag to carry everything home in. Decorated wine bottle lights and tin can candle holders were among the adult craft items.
Although the last Earth Extravaganza in Kenyon was held in 2018, Kern had plans — before the COVID-19 pandemic — to hold the event this year at her school, Winona State.
Kern says there are many things people can do with recycling that can encourage others, whether it be making a game out of it to see how many items can be gathered or finding a personal connection to the earth.
"Learn as much as you can about the earth, in some way, everyone's interests relate back to the earth," said Kern. "Finding that connection and exploring it is well worth it."
Plugging in virtually
Strauss says the Northfield Earth Day group is hosting many activities Saturday, April 25, in celebration of Earth Day. Each event will be held virtually or in a setting which provides plenty of space to spread out. Previously, Strauss says there was a plan to have various workshops people can participate in, but since then had to switch gears to hold live presentations online.
CRWP will host one of those presentations on clean water and friendly lawn care. Some other presentations featured throughout the day will be on the topics of curbside composting, geothermal systems, climate action scenarios, community solar gardens and climate action and pollinator conservation.
Virtual activities will also be held around town throughout the day like picking up a sidewalk chalk kit or participating in virtual family yoga, trash clean, a virtual bike maintenance demonstration, a garden bed demonstration and a live story time from the library.
Although the events are hosted by the Northfield Earth Day group, Strauss says anyone can login to the presentations at Cannon River Watershed Partnership on Facebook page or its website, crwp.net.
There are many health benefits to spending time outdoors. Strauss urges everyone to make sure they are getting to spend some time outside and enjoying some of the “great” parks found along Rice County’s rivers.
“Now is a good time to get out and enjoy those parks … and the great natural resources we have in our towns and neighborhoods,” said Strauss. “The more people are hanging out in city parks along the river, the more calls we get from people concerned about issues associated with keeping the rivers and lakes clean, which in turn helps those issues become solved.”