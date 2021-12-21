Being recognized

Kenyon City Administrator Mark Vahlsing recognizes Sue Dodds during the Dec. 14 City Council meeting. Dodds, a lifelong resident of Kenyon, officially retired from the position Oct. 15, but she was around on a part-time basis as new finance clerk Kathy Flikke settled into her new role. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Awarding the plaque

Kenyon Mayor Doug Henke presents Sue Dodds with a plaque recognizing her 26 years of service to the city of Kenyon as finance clerk. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Load comments