For those looking for fun Halloween activities to attend, look no further than Kenyon and Wanamingo.
Wanamingo hosts Trick or Treat Main Street from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The event will also feature an outdoor movie, lots and lots of candy, hot apple cider and free hotdogs at Blondie’s Butcher Shop.
Eleven miles to the southwest, Kenyon Senior Living residents invite trick or treaters to the campus from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Kenyon Parks and Rec is hosting the first ‘trunk or treat’ party at 4:30 p.m. in the park, at Depot Park and St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Members of the organization and volunteers will decorate the trunks of their vehicles and have gift bags and popcorn to give out. This event was once a party in the park with hot dogs and hot chocolate, but Parks and Rec hopes this will bring more participants to move through quicker.
Although the Lions Club have put on a Halloween event in the past, this year it’s been cancelled as the Kenyon -Wanamingo Volleyball team will be playing Medford that evening.
The Kenyon Library celebrates story time programs Wednesday and Friday. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes.
Reports from the world’s largest retail trade association indicate there won’t be a shortage of candy — there will be plenty to go around (many times).
The National Retail Federation calculates that 68% of people plan to celebrate Halloween this year. Top spending categories are $3.2 billion on costumes, $2.6 billion on candy, $2.7 billion on decorations and $390 million on greeting cards. It is expected that Halloween spending will reach $8.8 million.
“Halloween celebrations are primarily for children, and we see many of the same costume choices year after year,” Prosper Insights Executive Vice President for Strategy Phil Rist said. “Grownups who celebrate may be looking for new ideas, but for children, princesses and superheroes are perennial favorites”
An NRF conducted survey found — 3.1 million children plan to dress up as their favorite princess, 2.4 million as their favorite superhero, 2 million as Spider-Man, 1.5 million as an Avengers character other than Spider-Man and 1.4 million as Batman — 5 million adults plan to dress like a witch, 2 million as a vampire, 1.8 million as a superhero, 1.5 million as a pirate and 1.4 million as a zombie.