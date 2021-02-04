State Sen. Mike Goggin, R-Red Wing, is reminding Minnesota business owners that they still may be eligible for state coronavirus relief. While most payments have gone out already, Minnesota businesses that didn’t receive a payment, but believe they qualify, have until Friday to confirm their eligibility with the Department of Revenue.
“Almost every day I hear from local business owners who are at their breaking point because of what the pandemic and related business restrictions have done to them,” said Goggin. “In December we approved a bipartisan COVID assistance program to provide them some relief, but many are in danger of missing out. If you are a local business owner and have not received a COVID assistance payment yet, please make sure to verify your eligibility before the Feb. 5 deadline. You could be missing out on relief that will help your business survive.”
Under the terms of the COVID relief package the legislature approved in December, businesses that suffered a 30% loss of revenue were automatically notified and received checks. Those notifications were sent on Dec. 31, and the payments were sent shortly after.
Businesses who believe they qualified, but did not receive a payment, must file an inquiry with the Department of Revenue before Friday, Feb. 5. The department will then review the inquiry and determine if the business meets the necessary requirements.
The inquiry form and instructions can be found at revenue.state.mn.us/COVID-19-business-relief-payment-inquiry.
Business representatives who have questions can contact Goggin’s office at 651-296-5612 or Sen.Mike.Goggin@Senate.mn, or the Department of Revenue at salesuse.tax@state.mn.us or call 651-282-9999.