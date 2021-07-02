When Autumn Froyum walked up to The Kenyon Leader office with her family Thursday evening, she was pleasantly surprised to see all three of her firearm safety instructors there.
The 12-year-old West Concord resident was even happier to learn she was the 2021 recipient of the Jack Holmes Memorial Award.
The award, honoring the life of longtime firearm safety instructor Jack Holmes, of Kenyon, is given to the overall best student in the class. The student is chosen based on how well they participate, how well he or she interacts with other students and how well he or she does on class tests,and in the field day portion of class.
Holmes died unexpectedly in 2003, and for the last 17 years the Kenyon Sportsmen's Club has kept his memory alive with the firearm safety award. Along with firearm safety, Holmes was also a member of Holden Lutheran Church and the head coach of the Kenyon-Wanamingo American Legion baseball team for 10 years.
After learning Autumn was the recipient several weeks prior, parents Jake and Naomi wanted to keep it a secret until she could receive the good news from the firearm safety instructors in person. Naomi and Jake set up a casual trip to Kenyon beforehand, and said they wanted to stop to talk to Jason Prondzinski, one of Autumn's firearm safety instructor. Unsure of why her other two instructors happened to be there too, when instructor Larry Walker handed Autumn the shiny plaque indicating her achievements, she gasped in excitement. She was even more thrilled to be handed a crisp, $50 bill.
Forty-seven year firearm instructor John Maki and 31-year firearm instructor Walker joined Prondzinski for the presentation of the award to Autumn, along with Holmes' wife, LaDonna. The fourth instructor, Tim Otte, was unable to attend.
Reflecting on Holmes and the award the Sportsmen's Club presented to deserving students in his honor, Walker described Holmes as a good instructor. LaDonna added that teaching firearm safety was also something that he loved to do.
"I'm so appreciate of the club doing that in honor of my husband," said LaDonna of presenting the Jack Holmes Memorial Award. "I know he'd be honored."
LaDonna also thanked the club for continuing to honor him over the years.
For all three instructors, working with the students firsthand is something they enjoy above all. Maki noted the amount of enthusiasm they have with everything they do, and added that Prondzinski did a "very" good job as lead instructor this year. Walker especially enjoys seeing the how much the students learn during the class.
Naomi knows how hard Autumn studied for the written test and said they tested her numerous times with questions to prepare for the test beforehand, per Autumn's request.
Maki said he was very impressed with Autumn's knowledge and her willingness to answer questions when they came up.
Walker recalled several occasions where her hand was the first one that went up whenever they asked a question.
Autumn said her favorite part of the class was being able to trap shoot, proudly stating she broke one of five birds.
She is especially excited to be able to get her own hunting license, and added that her grandfather already told her he wants to bring her along on a hunting trip this year.