Ever since she was a young, Jessie Mader has loved all things Halloween — haunted houses, costumes, decorations and frights.
She’s decorated her Dennison house for 23 years now, but last year decided to step up her Halloween game. She created a haunted forest maze right in her backyard, spread out on 5 acres of land with about 2 of those acres open. The experience was so enjoyable that she’s continuing the tradition this year.
“I want people to come and enjoy Halloween as much as I do,” said Mader. “… Halloween and Christmas are my favorite times of the year. I’ve decorated my house ever since I’ve been here and decorated my parents’ house before they passed. Everyone’s always enjoyed my displays.”
The maze is at 784 Hwy. 19 Blvd., Dennison, and attendees still have a few more chances to take a walk through the haunted forest maze before Halloween’s over. The maze is open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 23 and 30, and from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 and 31.
Mader says she’s created three different paths: one for younger children that isn’t as scary, one that’s moderate frightening and another that’s not for the faint of heart. It takes about 25 to 30 minutes to get through, but attendees are encouraged to stay for as long as they’d like.
Mader asks for a fee of $6 per person. She also treats attendees to chances to grab candy from bowls while they’re in the maze. She encourages those interested in walking through the maze to wear their Halloween costumes.
Setting up all of the displays and decorations takes Mader a few days, as she works full time and takes care of her grandson a few days a week. Though it takes a lot of work, Mader says she enjoys doing it. One of her favorite parts is making crafts with her grandson to use in some of her decorations.
Mader, herself, also makes a lot of the pieces with materials like cardboard, fabric and a parts of an old trampoline destroyed in the tornado a few years back, and turning them into things like a cave. She also transforms their duck boat into a pirate ship and likes to change some of the displays up each year. Her personal favorite parts are anything revolving around pirates and dragons.
Over the years, Mader has developed spooky themes to decorate her yard with, from the headless horseman, skeletons and scary characters playing sports like basketball and volleyball and the “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
Mader’s attracted a larger number of visitors and looks forward to keeping the haunted forest maze an annual tradition. Since there isn’t as much traffic on Sundays, if any, Mader will likely only keep the maze open Saturdays and focus solely on that.
Mader has fond memories of going to haunted houses with her parents when she was younger. Enjoying being on both the receiving and giving end of the scare, Mader also especially enjoyed spooking trick or treaters at her parent’s house.
Holidays are a special time for Mader and her family, and she tries to make them fun and memorable, focusing primarily on their time spent together.