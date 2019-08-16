Sept. 12 marks the 20th anniversary of the grand opening service of New Life Church in Wanamingo. Twenty years seems like a drop in the bucket compared to the longevity of most of the other churches in the area. Those New Life members who had a part in starting the church find it hard to believe 20 years have gone by so quickly, still sometimes feeling like the new kids on the block.
Almost 30 years ago, a dozen men from various area churches began meeting early every Saturday morning to pray that God would bring a Christ-centered Bible-based church to the area and that many would come to know Christ as a result.
Subsequently, several families from the Wanamingo area began attending First Baptist Church in West Concord, and Bible study groups were formed in Wanamingo involving members from both towns. It seemed God was answering the prayers of those dozen men!
First Baptist Church, having always been a mission-minded church, formed a steering committee to investigate the possibility of a church plant to the north. We are thankful for the faithfulness and support of our "mother church" in West Concord and for their obedience to God in stepping out in faith for this new work.
January 1999 saw a core group of 11 couples led by Pastor Pat Phinney of First Baptist Church beginning weekly meetings to pray, study God's word and train for the start of a new church. Arrangements were made to rent space in Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School. After much prayer, planning, and provision from God, "practice" worship services began in April, and attendance grew steadily until the official grand opening in September 1999.
Meeting in a school constituted New Life Church as a "church in a box," meaning everything — from nursery items to Sunday School tables and chairs to the computer and sound system — had to be packed in Rubbermaid totes, brought in with a trailer, unpacked, set up, then reverse the whole process when worship was finished. A very faithful crew was on hand every Sunday starting at 7 a.m. to make sure everything was unpacked and in order, ready to start by 9 a.m. It's been said that you know you attend church in a box when the last vehicle to leave the parking lot is pulling a trailer!
In 2002, church leadership began to pray about the purchase of land for a building; however, it was not yet in God's timing. In July 2003, the Four Square Organization offered to sell their Wanamingo property, Family Christian Center, to New Life. God is faithful! The purchase was made in January 2004 and paid off by December 2005.
Pastor Pat Phinney resigned in October 2004. In 2005, Pastor Pat McBride from Golden, Colorado, took over as shepherd of the congregation.
Since unpacking the boxes for good, the ministry has been strengthened and horizons broadened. Locally, there are small group Bible studies, Kids-4-Truth Club, and ministries for men, women, youth and young adults. Over the years, New Life Church has sent seven different work groups to Hato Major, Dominican Republic, assisting with teen and child ministries as well as building projects. In 2018, four NLC members traveled to Thailand to work with church-sponsored missionaries at an English language camp.
Starting in 2007, NLC teens have traveled around Minnesota and other Midwest states with TeenServe, an organization that assists homeowners with maintenance projects they are unable to accomplish themselves. They seek to be the hands and feet of Jesus as they assist with physical needs as well as sharing their faith. This year was a milestone as New Life was the sponsor for the event. Groups from Minnesota and nine other states converged at Pine Island Elementary School and from there worked for a week on homes in the Pine Island, Zumbrota, Wanamingo and Kenyon area.
We are praising God for His faithfulness to us at New Life Church, and we would love to have you join our celebration Aug. 23–25, starting at 7 p.m. Friday night with a bluegrass hymn sing and concert by the Benson Family Singers.
Saturday, Aug. 24 is a day for the kids, with Children’s Bible Adventure Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All children, pre-k through sixth grade, are welcome. At 8 p.m. Saturday the movie "I Can Only Imagine" will be shown outside on the east lawn of the church.
Sunday will bring the celebration to a close with a smoked pork dinner from 12:30–3 p.m. following the 10 a.m. worship service. All events will be held at New Life Church, 525 Beverly St., and everyone is invited!