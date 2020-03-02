Throughout the month of February, the Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School Student Council sponsored the Pennies for Patients fundraiser — for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society — something Middle School Student Council advisor, Katie Kelly, says the KWMS Student Council has done for many years, including the last three since she has been a member of K-W's staff as a middle school counselor and district testing coordinator.
"We collect money the whole month and make it a grade competition for fifth through eighth-graders," said Kelly.
The grade that collects the most money during the month will win a prize. Prizes depend on the what the teachers want to do, while the entire student body received various incentives along the way if the desired coin weights were collected.
Two incentives students reached Feb. 21 were being about to bring a drink/snack to class and taking a break for the first hour of day, because class could not begin until the teacher counted all of the change. On Feb. 24, students enjoyed the luxury of going to school in their pajamas.
Students may have received a good laugh while receiving their reward Friday, but it left some teachers in a sticky situation. Four teachers received a whipped-cream pie to the face as a way to congratulate the students on collecting 150 pounds of coins. The goals increase by increments of 50. If the students collected 200 pounds this week, Kelly says they'll be able to have an extra recess and if they reach 250 pounds, they get to pick their spot for the day in class. As of the week of Feb. 24, students collected 197 pounds, 10.9 ounces of coins.
Last year, the fundraiser brought in a total of $340.59.
Kelly and choir director Stephanie Schumacher volunteered in the first round as Kendal Johnson was selected to shove a pie in Kelly's face and Cody Ostertag selected to do the same to Schumacher.
Johnson and Ostertag represented the fifth and sixth grades, as well as Nicole Boyum's class which raised the most money of the two grades.
Seventh and eighth-graders were up next with the opportunity to shove a pie in the face of language arts teacher Samantha Iversen or science instructor Jeffrey Wibbon.
In comparison to Iversen and Wibbon's experiences, Kelly and Schumacher got off easy. Seventh and eighth-graders Landon Trump, who threw a pie at Wibbon and Tianna Lair, who did the same to Iversen, put a little more muscle to it than their predecessors.
By the end of the event, whipped cream could be found several feet behind Wibbon.
Kelly says they have done "pie to the face" for years and it's always something students enjoy doing.
Seventh-grade students Taya Veal and Mariah Griefer can confirm, both agreeing that they enjoy receiving the prizes from the fundraiser, as well as knowing that it goes to a good cause.
Veal says the strategy for collecting the most coins is something to be kept secret.