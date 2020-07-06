Since March, Kenyon Police Department's new station, less than a block away from its current digs in the former ambulance building at 719 Second St., has undergone some renovations.
Kenyon Police Chief Lee Sjolander hopes to move into the new building by the city's Rose Fest celebration this August. The close to $30,000 project has set out create a more inviting, accessible and professional space for the Kenyon Police Department to operate out of.
In 2007, the Kenyon Police Department took over the former public utilities building. While the space, adjoining City Hall, has been workable for years, there are many factors that make it problematic to both the public and police officers.
Sjolander says the spot they currently have has worked, but it will also be "nice" to be in a building with better conditions, away from the humidity and water damage of the current building. Four dehumidifiers have to be run in throughout the small space or floor gets wet and the door swells to the point where it's hard to open. The corner location of the new site will also allow the building to be easily seen from the north, east and west and in emergency situations. It will also be more handicap accessible than the current building.
The new location will allow officers to conduct interviews with victims and suspects in a private area. The current interview room doubles as Sjolander's office and storage space. When the public enter the new building, the half door that brings them into the patrol room will be locked, so no one walks into the officers' work area, Sjolander says especially if they are dealing with sensitive information at the time, he doesn't want that happening.
A larger evidence room will also provide officers with more space to process evidence, instead of having to do it at their desks where cross contamination issues can arise. Sjolander says he is excited to see the new flow of evidence operate from a squad car straight to the evidence room.
Although the layout of the new police station will change little, some updates were made to accommodate the space such as the building of an office for Sjolander, expanding and updating the existing kitchenette area, adding new sheet rock, taking out carpet flooring, epoxying the new floor, building the wall, fixing sheet rock, installing new electrical, updating lighting to energy efficient LED lighting and installing new signs to meet code.
There was about $27,000 set aside for this project in the city's capital outlay budget between 2019 and 2020. A few unforeseen challenges, like putting in new windows and fixing water damage underneath them, bumped up the costs to close to $30,000.
While Sjolander finds $30,000 to be a lot of money, building new would cost even more.
"When you're looking at taking a structure already there and re-purposing it and when your police department is still on Main Street, I think it's a good thing," said Sjolander. "This will be fine for us, we made due with that for 13 years, so this will be really exciting to have done, and the city's been great."
Over the next month or so, the garage area will be cleaned and organized to create a space where squad cars can be kept and evidence on a vehicle can be evaluated. Along with the evidence room, the garage will also continue to house the animal impound area. After the ambulance service left many years ago, the garage area has been used for a little bit of "this and that," including a storage area for some of the Fire Department's vehicles, some squad cars and a local card-playing group. The interview room will also double as an on-call bedroom facility, until a third bay in the back for a sleeping facility can be added.
Due to cost issues, Sjolander said that wasn't included in this project.
A 3D sign similar to the Kenyon Muni's will be added to the front of the new building, while the department's current sign will be relocated on the east side of the building above the garages. The front door will mirror the current frontdoor with graphics indicating the emergency numbers. As renovations grow closer to completion, Sjolander said he will make sure the weeds located in the cracks of the cement on the east are gone, and make some finishing touches on the exterior.
"I like having those touches, I like having it looking like we have pride in what we do, where we do," said Sjolander.
The bikes will be moved with the department to the new facility, and will be found in racks in front of the building. The food pantry may remain where it is for now.
Some other things that will be moved into the new space to make it more inviting are some of the pictures, the display case that features the department's history, as well as the patches found where the top of the wall meets the ceiling.
As for the current building, Sjolander says he assumes the city will keep it as a community room, where organizations can hold meetings and the local group can play cards.