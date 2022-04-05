The Kenyon-Wanamingo School District’s activity shuttle van was one topic of discussion at the K-W School Board’s March 28 meeting.
Superintendent Bryan Boysen sought the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board’s thoughts on a concern that came up last week.
He reported ridership was going well and requested feedback about using a full-size bus instead when there are too many students to fit in a van.
Students are asked to sign up for activity shuttle in the office before noon the day they need a ride. Since the consolidation of Kenyon and Wanamingo schools, transportation has been high on the priority list as a way to keep the two communities connected. An activity shuttle was implemented in the fall of 2019 to allow students to get back to their hometowns and still participate in extracurriculars.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board made the difficult decision to cut the activity shuttle last June, with reassurance it would be included in future discussions.
The $12,000 cut was part of $329,000 in reductions to the 2021-22 final budget. Since then, the shuttle has been brought back. But instead of using a full-sized bus each time, the school district was using a school-owned van with a hired driver.
With the return to spring sports, Boysen wanted the board to be aware of the current situation, where a bus was authorized for one extra kid. The van holds 10 passengers, including the driver. Boysen said getting a better grasp on the sign-up process will help.
Board member AJ Lindell asked if it would be cheaper for the district to run the activity shuttle van two times, rather than running both a van and a bus. While it would be noticeably cheaper, Boysen said that leaves kids waiting for multiple minutes, and possibly unsupervised.
Restating an opinion discussed at the start of the activity shuttle more than two years ago, Board Chair Tonya Craig said she would like to see a sign up sheet available for parents/students at the beginning of sports seasons. This would require families to pay up front and receive a punch card to use as needed.
“They would be committed, and we would know ahead of time who needs it,” Craig said. “I’m not a huge fan of going to a bus for the rest of the year. We’ll have kids going to Wanamingo for baseball and softball soon.”
Craig added the activity shuttle was not in the budget and opting for a bus to be on the safe side would not be a good financial move.
The board opted to stress the importance of parents signing their children up for the shuttle beforehand.