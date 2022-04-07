A school board member is seeking the DFL endorsement to challenge a Republican state representative who will seek reelection in the new District 19A.
Carolyn Treadway of Faribault recently announced she is running to represent the new district that encompasses southern Rice County, much of northern Waseca County and southwestern Goodhue County.
Rep. Brian Daniels, who currently represents District 24B, says he will seek re-election in District 19A. Daniels lives in Faribault and was elected to the House of Representatives in 2014.
A DFL endorsing convention to be held on April 23 will decide Daniels’ opponent. Treadway is thus far the only announced DFL candidate.
Treadway served on the Faribault School Board for nearly three years before resigning earlier this winter to instead work in the district as a substitute teacher. She previously has volunteered for a number of community organizations, many of which served immigrant and other diverse populations.
Treadway said her board and volunteer work has given her perspective on the needs of area families.
“It’s made me keenly aware of all the challenges families face,” she said.
Her priorities include making housing, health care and child care more affordable. All three are often barriers to family stability and economic development, Treadway said.
“I believe these investments will help families thrive and have the added benefit of strengthening Southern Minnesota communities,” she said.
Treadway said she’d also work to make school funding more “equitable.” The state’s current school funding system “unfairly” provides more dollars to metro districts than out-state districts, she said.
Daniels said he’d concentrate on lowering the tax burden on Minnesotans if he is reelected. Eliminating the income tax on Social Security benefits would be first on his list.
The state representative said he’d also like to work on public assistance reform. He’d like to enact measures that would incentivize recipients to maintain employment while continuing to provide them with state assistance for health care and child care costs.
Daniels said he’s optimistic Republicans will make enough gains this November to retake the majority in the House of Representatives and be able to advance their priorities.
“I have a lot of unfinished business; a lot of bills I’d still like to do,” he said.