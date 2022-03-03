One Bible verse in the book of John has a special meaning to surrounding youth and volunteers who incorporate it.
1 John 5:4 reads, “For everyone born of God overcomes the world. This is the victory that has overcome the world, even our faith.”
This verse is what the kid’s club, Overcomers, is based around. Held weekly on Wednesdays after school at Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary in Wanamingo, volunteers collaborate for Christian learning fun. The club welcomes all youth from preschool through sixth grade, and is sponsored by Emmanuel Lutheran Church — Aspelund.
The nearly two-hourly long gathering includes activities, songs and Christian learning. Volunteer Jan Trost, who helps lead the classes with Molly Barsness, and other adult volunteers, said the weekly event is like Vacation Bible School but one day a week. Trost started helping out nine years ago. Shortly after joining Emmanuel Lutheran Church years back, Trost jumped on board as a Sunday School teacher. With teaching in her background, Trost said it felt right and she liked being able to work with the youths.
“The kids go because they have fun and they can grow in their faith,” Trost said of Overcomers. “It’s important they are at least exposed to Bible verses, because there are so many different people in the Bible. They can learn how God helped those people and rest assured that God can help them and not to live in fear or become afraid.”
Where it all began
When Overcomers first began about 20 years ago they met in a residential basement. They later moved to the Family Christian Center in Wanamingo, where the New Life Church is currently located. Janice Nelson assisted with the weekly gatherings and Jan Strand, K-W elementary music teacher, did the music. Sue Davidson organized the big puppets, one activity Trost said the children just loved. The puppets still get used on occasion, but Davidson’s granddaughter is the one who leads them now.
”Janice was fantastic in getting it going, and hoped it would continue,” Trost said of the history of Overcomers.
Along the way, the size of the group varied, but now boasts 20 to 30 youth. While the size of the group changed throughout those 20 years, the focus of the group stayed constant.
”It’s always emphasized around growing in faith, and knowledge of the Bible,” Trost said. “It’s open to anyone, and is non-denominational.”
The weekly gathering was put on hold, much like other traditional events and meetings, in March of 2020. Trost said the youths welcomed their comeback in October 2021.
Trost said the 1-hour-30-minute time frame is divided to include equal amounts of learning and fun. Youth are encouraged to memorize a Bible verse, which goes along with the lesson for the week. Trost said the Bible verses are short, but important, and kids do a good job learning them. Trost typically teaches the lesson to the whole group, and kids then break up in smaller groups for more one-on-one learning with adult volunteers. Once youth finish four units, they earn points to get prizes and have the chance to earn a homemade cookie from Area 57 in Wanamingo. To further recognize their accomplishments, photos go up on a wall of fame.
Among the volunteers are Molly and Maddy Johnson. Maddy, 17, said though she’s been helping out at Overcomers for the last three years, this is the first year she’s helped each week.
”All of my siblings go and they love it,” Maddy said of Overcomers. “There’s a lot of kids there from K-W, and some other kids that don’t go to K-W. It’s cool to see them learn together. And it’s always a fun time.”
Maddy personally likes the time of day set aside for music and discussion after the lessons for the one-on-one time with kids. When they first moved to the area, Maddy said they got involved in Emmanuel Lutheran Church and later found out about Overcomers.
”Then we became a part of it,” Maddy said. “My siblings go. That’s how it started. Through the years, I’ve helped out more consistently.”
Maddy said one benefit of Overcomers is that kids get to learn about God together.
”Sharing a common interest overall helps grow in their faith,” Maddy said. “I think they have a lot of fun with it and learn a lot together. They get to help each other learn.”