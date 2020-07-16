After meeting last night, the Rose Fest committee announced the cancellation of the Rose Fest celebration this August, with "great" disappointment.
"With public health experts recommending the cancellation or postponement of large public gatherings, it is our responsibility to accept and follow the guidelines in order to keep our community healthy and safe," the committee posted on Rose Fest's Facebook page.
"The Rose Fest Committee took as much time as possible to try and make this happen, as all of us wanted and needed something to look forward to," the committee added. "We want to thank our citizens for their patience and understanding and we look forward to planning Rose Fest 2021, August 20-22."