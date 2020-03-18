Mayo Clinic Health System will temporarily close its regional part-time clinics in Blooming Prairie and Kenyon. The temporary closures are necessary to reallocate staffing resources to other critical care needs deployed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“These are unprecedented times and we need to redirect our staffing resources to address the virus outbreak,” says Jay Mitchell, M.D., chair of the Southeast Minnesota outpatient practice subcommittee. “We want to emphasize that patients in Kenyon and Blooming Prairie will continue to have various options to receive Mayo Clinic care. We have a 24/7 Nurse Line, Express Care Online and are working to provide video visit capabilities for primary care, in addition to in-person visits at neighboring Mayo Clinic Health System facilities.”
Both sites, which were open two days a week or less, will temporarily close beginning Monday, March 23. The pharmacy in Blooming Prairie will remain open. MCHS will continue to assess the situation and patient demand at all our sites to ensure staff is deployed to best meet the needs of our entire service area.
Patients who have upcoming clinic appointments scheduled will be notified. Nearby locations to receive care locally include Mayo Clinic Health System in Owatonna, Faribault, Albert Lea and Austin.
If you are showing any sign of possible COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), call first before presenting to a healthcare facility. If you meet testing criteria, you will be directed to a local testing site.