The Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board voted Wednesday to ask voters to renew and increase its operating levy, the third such request in three years, and an effort to keep the district from required state oversight of its finances.
Board members unanimously approved the resolution, confirming the ballot question to increase general education revenue to $950 per pupil. A portion of the proposed new authority would replace the existing $295.68 per pupil levy, which expires next year. The additional revenue would be used to finance school operations.
Last year, the district asked voters to revoke the district's existing levy of $296 per pupil, and replace that authorization with $800 per pupil, $46 less than the state average. In fall 2019, school officials asked voters to revoke the existing levy, replacing it with $460 per pupil.
In the last two years, district leaders have made deep cuts to programming and services.
The board has paid close attention to the wording of the question on the ballot given that another failed referendum could put the district in statutory operating debt, a situation meaning its reserves exceed more than 2.5% of undesignated operating expenditures. Should that happen, the district's finances would be under scrutiny from the state and it would be required to create a plan to regain its financial footing.
Previous discussions from School Board members focused on what a reasonable increase would be.
At the board's last work session, board chair Marilyn Syverson stressed the importance of everything public schools provide. Aside from education, over the last 18 months, schools offered free meals, and hosted vaccination clinics and an array of community education programs to keep youth engaged.
"These are all here because you have a public school, not because of COVID funds. There's a lot of things we offer," said Syverson.
Conversations about putting a four-digit number were squashed, as feedback from last year's election indicated the $800 number was too high.
Board member Tonya Craig said she spoke with a few people (who voted yes) and they were also concerned about a four-digit number on the ballot.
"It's a psychological deal," said Craig. "That was their initial response to me, because then people start to panic."
Board member Jamie Sommer asked Superintendent Bryan Boysen if there's a way to come up with a comprehensive list of what the money will be spent on for voters to see, like typical operating expenses such as lights and heat.
Craig reflected on the feeling of defeat after operating levies failed in the past.
"It's hard to get that burned out of your head, the moment you see defeat is awful," said Craig. "You feel sad, mad and ask 'What did I do wrong?' It's disheartening. We're all sitting here doing what's right for our communities and staff. It's our own property values too."