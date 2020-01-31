Students needing any type of personal care items at Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools now have a place to find them.
The student leadership organization, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, known as FCCLA, coordinated an event in conjunction with its annual fall food drive last year to include personal care items like shampoo, toothpaste and tissues. FCCLA members dropped off empty plastic bags people could fill with donated goods at several Kenyon households on Nov. 2, and picked them up the following week.
The idea began when FCCLA Advisor Stacy Quam's mom showed her an article in an edition of the Faribault Daily News. The June article featured a nine-month long project to create a school store at Faribault High School called The Nest, where organizers accepted donations that students can grab in a private, safe place.
After reading this article, Quam began thinking of ways to incorporate a similar idea into the K-W School District, which turned into the Knights Care Closet.
"This is the kind of thing [FCCLA] should be doing," said Quam about the implementation of the Knights Care Closet. "It's practical for us, since it's already built into [the food drive] and people clearly wanted to donate."
Together K-W FFA and the FCCLA collected over 1,300 personal care items. To date, some of the items collected were distributed to the K-W Elementary School in Wanamingo, while the remaining items were placed in closets in the old Community Education office.
Since this is the first year of the drive, FCCLA is experimenting with different ways to expand or change the project based on students' needs. The school is also trying to find places for other clothing items, like coats and mittens that members of the community donate. Moving forward, Quam says that it would be neat to include Knights apparel to the collection.
To receive items from the closet, students are encouraged to approach certain members of the staff, like social worker Carrie Groth, nurse Sara Dahling, counselors Whitney Bartholome or Katie Kelly, High School Principal Matt Ryan, Elementary Principal Katy Schuerman or office secretary Cyndi Sturgis, who will bring them right up to the spaces. Groth says she and her colleagues have the flexibility to take students to the space at any time throughout the day, with the freedom to mix it up and ensure the student's privacy.
Dahling says that in some cases teachers approach her or her colleagues with a concern about a student's hygiene, and they will personally reach out to that student, since their relationships are based on trust.
One thing Quam says is a challenge with the project lies in the reluctance of students.
"The bigger issue is getting students to say that they need something and that they seem to be afraid to say that may need it," said Quam. "I think that's not only a challenge here [at K-W] but overall at all schools."
Groth says building awareness around the topic may help students be more comfortable reaching out.
"We don't always know someone is fighting a different battle," said Groth. "We need to try to let them know that it is here and that no one is benefiting from it unless they are using it."
Dahling says that since the space is fairly new to many, sending a note with students letting them know what items are available may help spread awareness.
"Carrie, school counselors Kelly and Whitney and I work together and team up to get them whatever they need," said Dahling. "We know who many of the kids in need are through working with them in the past, so sending them with a note would be a great idea."
In the last five weeks, Groth says that five students went into the space and were amazed all the items in the closets. She recalls one student, who was looking for soap and after realizing that strawberry scented soap was available, grew very excited.
Bartholome, a counselor, says that from her perspective, high school students seem to be more embarrassed if they don't have the basic necessities. In conversations with some students, she noticed that they were self-conscious about not having toothpaste at home, and worried about bad smelling breath. For some cases it's as simple as providing them with something so they have one less thing to worry about.
"It's been really beneficial for students and it's a great addition to what we can provide for these students," said Bartholome. "We are very grateful for the community since a huge piece of this is run off of donations."
Many of the donated items such as, Q-tips, Kleenex, paper towels, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, lip balm, hair brushes, body spray, mouthwash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, laundry soap, feminine products and deodorant — items used daily by many people — can not be purchased with SNAP benefits (food stamps).
In the past, Dahling says that she has shared some things like clean clothes, feminine products, deodorant, soap or toothpaste with students. In most cases, if they don't have one thing, like toothpaste, there's a good chance they probably don't have a lot of the other items, like soap or deodorant. Now they are able to get all of their needs met all at once with all of the availability of products in the closets.
On behalf of the FCCLA, member Shelby Noah says that they are glad to help those in need.
"It's kind of behind the scenes, you don't see the kids you are helping, you just know you are helping," said Quam.