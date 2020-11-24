With input from Goodhue County Public Health and social workers in mind, the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District moved to full distance learning (for grades K-12) beginning Monday, Nov. 30.
Superintendent/Elementary Principal Bryan Boysen told the K-W School Board during its November meeting that with the holiday season and recent surge in COVID-19 cases in mind, this was the best course of action.
This distance learning model is expected to carry the district through the month of December. Boysen says the district's goal is to slowly transition back to hybrid learning on Monday, Jan. 11. County COVID data will be monitored each week in the county to help in the district's decision making.
After receiving numerous emails from the K-W community asking about COVID numbers in the schools, Boysen had an online dashboard placed on the school's website to share statistics of the current positive cases and number of students and staff currently in quarantine. As of Nov. 20, 195 community members in Kenyon and Wanamingo tested positive, with 21 of those students and staff at K-W. Currently, there is one positive case in K-W schools and four staff members and 67 students in quarantine. A total of 19 staff members and 158 students have already been quarantined.
Boysen encourages parents to continue reporting to K-W Nurse Sara Dahling if their child tests positive for COVID-19, saying it's imperative to use as data to help determine the district's return date to in-person learning.
"K-W School District realizes these are difficult times and all staff are working diligently to provide the best educational experience we can offer (under) the circumstances," said Boysen. "Your student’s teacher and/or administration will remain in contact with you if and when plans change. Again, any change to this learning plan will depend on the status of the pandemic and guidance received from Goodhue Public Health as well as MDE, MDH and the governor."
During the month-long stretch of distance learning, meals will be available for pick up daily at each school building between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for those who've registered. Child care will also be available for tier one and fee-based families. Per the governor's most recent executive order, all athletics and activities are suspended during distance learning beginning Nov. 20. No facility reservations will be accepted and any current reservations for the time period are canceled. This includes no K-W games/events, practices (with the exception of virtual coaching), and K-W public school buildings utilized for high school, middle school, youth, club or community activities. Preschool will continue with in-person learning while K-6 switches to distance learning and 7-12 continues in distance learning mode.
Virtual conferences
Though the idea of parent-teacher conferences seems to have changed a little over the years, High School Principal Matt Ryan said the district has found an effective way to conduct parent communication in a short amount of time. Especially this year, parent-teacher conferences had a different look due to the virtual format. With a focus primarily on reaching out to parents, many teachers reported positive experiences from conferences held earlier this month. In Ryan's report to the board, he said teachers were able to get a hold of parents through a combination of emails and phone calls. It also provided more parent contact and served to be far more productive.
In general, Ryan said it was good to receive that feedback, especially as the district prepares to full distance learning mode.
"The work our staff and students did in the beginning of the year made the transition from hybrid to distance learning more smooth," said Ryan. "This turned their three virtual days into five. Teachers were already used to teaching in that model, and now all students are in one place. The transition at 7-12 went pretty well."
The structure the district is using to keep the virtual learning days similar to in-person days has proved to be more effective and appreciated more by students than how distance learning started in the spring.
"In general, parents have been supportive as we try to make this as successful as possible and trying to make the most of that, and continuing to try and support students who are struggling," said Ryan. "Support staff, councilors, social workers and teachers in general have been doing the best they can."
At the high school level, Ryan said the virtual format for conferences was found to be more successful and effective. He called it a win and said the district can use positive pieces to reform how they structure conferences.
"We’re all working and we all have a certain role to make this productive and effective, communication is a big emphasis for me," added Ryan.
Senior Student School Board Representative Carrie Doehling reported that the biggest thing going on in the student body right now is the transition to full distance learning. From a student's perspective, she said this fall is going 100% better than spring.
"It's more focused and we are getting through the curriculum," said Doehling. "No teacher could've imagine teaching in these circumstances but here we are. They deserve credit and are doing amazing."
Keeping an eye out
Student enrollment dropped by four between Oct. 26 and Nov. 18. The current numbers compared to those posted prior to the start of the school year show a 19 student decrease.
Boysen said decreases in student enrollment have been the news for quite some time, especially in districts that were distance learning.
"We are starting to see children slipping through the cracks … sometimes kids fall off the map," said Boysen.
If those students were transferring to another district, Boysen said a request for records would come through the district office. Since that hasn't happened, Boysen said that concerns him. He plans on connecting with the students' families and finding out where they are at. As an educator, it worries him thinking about the alarming statistics found in St. Paul Public Schools, where 40% of the high schoolers were failing.
"It not only concerns me with enrollment, but also not knowing where they went," said Boysen. "If students have a 15-day absence, they are no longer enrolled. That's a concern of mine."