Community Bank Owatonna and its Board of Directors announced the promotion of Todd Cordes to Senior Vice President/Operations and Information Technology.
Cordes, a Kenyon resident, has nearly 25 years of banking experience, including the last two years at Community Bank Owatonna where he served as the Vice President/Operations and Information Technology. He has 13 years of experience serving Minnesota bank customers in the Rochester and Kenyon markets. Prior to arriving at Community Bank Owatonna, he spent nine years as an Assistant Operations Officer for United Bankers Bank in Bloomington, where he worked with hundreds of community banks by providing information technology and bank operations services and support.
Cordes graduated from The University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he earned Bachelors’ Degrees in Mathematics and Political Science. Throughout his career he has earned several professional designations, including National Check Professional (NCP) and Accredited ACH Professional (AAP).
He has two daughters.
“Todd earned this promotion in a rather short time due to his significant contributions to the bank’s information technology and operations functions,” stated Tim Kluender, the bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “His role going forward will not change, although he will be devoting more time working on several strategic initiatives that will benefit the bank’s customers and shareholders.”
“I am pleased to be a part of the Community Bank Owatonna team, and appreciate the confidence placed in me by the Board of Directors,” stated Cordes. “I look forward to continuing to serve the customers, staff, directors, and shareholders for many years to come.”