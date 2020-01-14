<&firstgraph>Waseca native Paul Somers is returning to southern Minnesota Thursday night for a performance of “Triple Espresso: A Highly Caffeinated Comedy” at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Faribault.
<&firstgraph>As a founding member of local theater company the Merlin Players back in 1995, Somers is no stranger to the venue. The school was home to the troupe when it first started out.
<&firstgraph>“It was just a happy coincidence for me,” he said, of Thursday’s performance. “[‘Triple Espresso’] has been working on a new, more portable touring model and as a result we’ve done a number of dates around the state.”
<&firstgraph>While the Waseca High School graduate is now based out of the metro, Somers has been able to travel often since joining the “Triple Espresso” production in 2002. The three-man comedy routine, self-described as a show about a coffee house, a lack of common sense and “the single most embarrassing moment ever broadcast on live national television” was created in and is currently based out of Minneapolis. However, the ensemble frequently goes around the U.S. and abroad doing multi-week and sometimes multi-year stints in a number of cities.
<&firstgraph>He’s performed the show well over 2,000 times. Still, when he can, he also acts at other venues — including Park Square Theatre and the Guthrie in the Twin Cities, and of course with the Merlin Players, now based out of the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault.
<&firstgraph>“Occasionally, I have come back and performed shows with them, the most recent of which was ‘Barefoot in the Park,’” said Somers, of a 2018 production. “I will also be participating in their 25th anniversary gala at the Paradise in March.”
<&firstgraph>Somers said this event would be a chance to sing, act and remember some of the Merlin Players’ highlights both on the stage and off. A quarter-century after the company’s founding, Somers noted that the hope in starting the group was to put on professional-level productions and provide more opportunities for area audiences to take in a show.
Apart from the Merlin Players, Somers has also been in a number of productions at the Little Theatre of Owatonna and now, having traveled to various communities through “Triple Espresso,” he said the community theater in southern Minnesota is one thing that helps make the region unique.<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>For Richard Kettering, chair of the Fesler-Lampert Performing Arts Series at Shattuck-St. Mary’s — of which tomorrow’s show is a part — events hosted by both students and visiting artists are also a way to connect with community members. In addition, the “Triple Espresso” actors will be visiting some of the school’s theater classes and sharing their experience with the next generation of performers.
<&firstgraph>“When we have a performance series, the important thing about all of these groups is they don’t just show up, go to the stage and leave,” said Kettering. “They all do some type of residency work with our students. The performance aspect, that’s open to the general public.”