For members of veterans organizations, like Conrad Osthum VFW Auxiliary #141 Treasurer Carol Hegseth, every day is Poppy Day.
The poppy has become known around the world as the flower commemorating those who died while serving their countries, and is distributed by veterans organizations in Europe, North American and in most of the countries of the British Commonwealth. The Conrad Osthum VFW Auxiliary #141 has hosted a Buddy Poppy drive for many years and it has become another way for members to show support to veterans.
Of the variety of programs and fundraisers the Auxiliary hosts, VFW Auxiliary #141 Secretary Linda Germundson adds, "Everything we do is for our veterans."
Hegseth reminds all to support veterans, as it is veterans "who gave us a right to be here."
"Our veterans gave us our freedoms," Hegseth adds.
Team effort
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Auxiliary modified its annual Buddy Poppy drive to ensure the safety of members who work to distribute poppies around town, both this year and last. Organizers reached out to members and asked them to help support the virtual drive by sending in donations, which will give the donors an opportunity to place their name/in memory of another individual on a new Buddy Poppy Poster Booster Card that will be displayed in the VFW Post.
With the generosity of Auxiliary members and the community, the Conrad Osthum VFW Auxiliary #141 President Sonia Tatge said they were able to help through its Relief Funds to the Goodhue County Veteran Transportation, VFW Veterans & Military Support, donations to nine veterans homes and hospitals serving Minnesota veterans, Christmas at the Hospitals in Minnesota, valentines for veterans/families in Kenyon, assisted Kenyon VFW Auxiliary Member shut-ins and much more.
Locally, Tatge says they rely on the funds raised from the annual Buddy Poppy drive each year in May to boost its relief fund. The funds are restricted and expended solely to assist veterans, auxiliary members in need, support the VFW National Home for Children, Hospital work for veterans and the Armed forces and to foster patriotism, among many others.
"Knowing that we're serving the vets, and how well everyone works together makes us happy," added Tatge of the members.
Deep history
Since 1914, the VFW Auxiliary states it has united Americans from all walks of life with a common purpose: to improve the lives of veterans, service members and their families and communities.
Officially recognized on the Friday before Memorial Day, Tatge said that the local Auxiliary Post #141 also recognizes the month of May as Poppy Month. Before Memorial Day in 1922, Tatge says the Veterans of Foreign Wars conducted their first poppy distribution, becoming the first veterans' organization to organize a nationwide distribution.
The poppy was then soon adopted as the official memorial flower of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, as it remains today.
During the 1923 VFW encampment, Tatge says they decided that VFW Buddy Poppies would be assembled by disabled and needy veterans who would be paid for their work to provide them with financial assistance. The next year, Tatge explains disabled veterans at the Buddy Poppy factory in Pittsburgh assembled VFW Buddy Poppies. The designation of "Buddy Poppies" was adopted at that time.
The VFW Buddy Poppy program, Tatge says provides compensation to the veterans who assemble the poppies, provides financial assistance in maintaining local, state and national veterans' rehabilitation and service programs and partially supports the VFW National Home for Children.
Today, the Buddy Poppy is distributed by posts and auxiliaries of the VFW in every state of the union and in dozens of other countries. Some 10 million are distributed annually, with most of them during Memorial and Veterans days, but many are at other times of the year. The VFW states that more than $12 million is raised each year through the distribution of the Buddy Poppy, all of it strictly accounted for and dedicated entirely to veterans' welfare.
Under the unique VFW distribution system, the proceeds are divided between national, state and local charities and charitable purposes.