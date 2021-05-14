The Kenyon-Wanamingo School District will have one more chance to renew its operating levy this November before it expires in 2022).
After 2019’s operating levy failure, the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District set out to give am operating levy a second go last November. The results yielded another thumbs down, with 62% of voters saying no to the larger operating levy. The referendum asked voters to revoke the district’s existing levy of $296 per pupil, and to replace that authorization one that’s $800 per pupil, $46 under the state average.
It’s the second time in two years school officials have asked voters to revoke the existing levy and replace it with a higher one. Last fall, 58% of district voters nixed a replacement of $460 per pupil. A second authorization of $300 per pupil fell by a 22-point margin.
Operating levies, Board Chair Marilyn Syverson said in a prior interview, are critical for the day-to-day operations of the district.
At the beginning of this calendar year, the district began making cuts to its programming, on top of reductions made last year. At the Jan. 25 School Board meeting, the board terminated its contract with Goodhue County Sheriff for the security resource officer and closed the Knights Kids learning center in Kenyon.
It also agreed to add a $14,000 annual salary cap for the entire seven-member board, a roughly $10,000 decrease depending on the number of meetings held this year.
Since the district must approve the upcoming year's budget by June 30, the end of the school's fiscal year, the district's financial advisor, Aimee Lake, of Ehlers gave an update on the financial picture of the district's current status.
To stay out of statutory operating debt, the district has to improve its reserves by the end of June 30. When a district spends more money than it takes in and reaches a percentage of debt as defined in state statute, it enters what’s known as statutory operating debt. Once that happens, it must adhere to years of severe budget restrictions or risk losing state aid.
Looking at budgeting for the current and upcoming year, Lake said with the adjustments made to the budget last spring, the district will break even and stay out of statutory operating debt for this school year. Lake added there are also some additional items in the mix that will help the budget for next year, including some staffing changes and going out for transportation bids as required by state statute. Though the district will end up even, Lake said the goal is to make a little more forward progress. Depending on the outcome of the operating levy this fall, Lake said the district will have to think about changes for the future. Some ongoing topics of consideration for adjustments include assessing sports coops and participation of curriculum enhancers.
Federal and state COVID-19 relief funds the district has already received or is expected to receive total about $548,000.