Naming rights for Kenyon-Wanamingo schools are off the table after the School Board on Monday voted not to seek those type of proposals.
It did agree to put out requests for sponsorships, which, if approved, allow Kenyon-Wanamingo to advertise business, which have contributed financially to the district. Each sponsorship would be different, and based on the needs and requirements of the specific sponsor.
“I’m concerned with naming rights,” said School board member Deb Paquin at the start of an impassioned plea. “Nothing should be named anything but Kenyon-Wanamingo because the taxpayers own it.”
While some district facilities bear the names of community members, those have been done with the board’s approval and made to honor contributions of those individuals. Naming rights would be in exchange for a financial contribution, a proposal that upset Paquin.
“Kenyon-Wanamingo’s not for sale,” she said, arguing that removing that identification from a school facility would undercut the district’s efforts toward unification, adding that that’s been an issue since consolidation in the late 1990s. “I feel really strongly about this.”
Superintendent Jeff Pesta noted that the board has the right to refuse any proposal and that it can always negotiate agreements, but Paquin was undeterred.
Board member Kevin Anderson advocated for staying the course with sponsorships.
“To me, naming rights are for people who have dedicated their lives to the school district,” he said.
But by moving forward with requests for sponsorships, the district can get a feel for how the process works.
Already in process is a pilot sponsorship with Security State Bank of Kenyon. The draft plan, approved by the board Monday, is a $5,000, five-year agreement. In exchange for annual payments, signage would be placed in the on the scoreboard in East-Varsity Gym at K-W Secondary. The agreement includes remedies should the bank fail to adhere to its terms.
While the School Board unanimously OK’d the sponsorship agreement, the bank’s board needs to do the same before it’s finalized, said Pesta.
Proceeds from sponsorships will be used to purchase “extras,” amenities and services K-W’s Athletic Department budget doesn’t include, he said.
In other business, the board
• Approved the maximum preliminary tax levy for 2020, a decision that allows the board to make adjustments to next year’s budget before it’s finalized. Once a preliminary levy is approved, a board can’t increase it. The preliminary increase is 1.34% higher than the final 2019 levy.
• Approved a font to coordinate with new district logos approved earlier this year. The final product is a part of a district-wide branding effort.