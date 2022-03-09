When the lights go down in Kenyon-Wanamingo High School’s auditorium, all attention is drawn to the main stage.

For Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Theater’s spring musical “The Drowsy Chaperone,” the audience will be directed to a man in a chair. That man, described as a lonely fellow, is played by Louis Breimhurst. Performances for the spring musical are set for 7 p.m. Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12; and 1:59 p.m. Sunday, March 13.

Man in the chair

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Theater’s spring musical begins with the man in the chair (Louis Breimhurst) putting on the record of “The Drowsy Chaperone.” He sits off on the side of the stage, and watches the performance come to life through his “imagination.” (Jennifer Sweet/southernminn.com)

Breimhurst sits off to the side of the stage while the cast brings the story to life in his imagination. The musical features Corrie Born as Mrs. Tottendale, Riley Huscle as Underling, Elliot Olson as Robert Martin, Landon Trump as George, Lucas Brezina as Feldzieg, Ashley Rechtzigel as Kitty, Abby DeGroot as Gangster #1, Jordan Blowers as Gangster #2, Brady Bauer as Aldolpho, Rachel Nesseth as Janet Van De Graff, Arin Kyllo as the Drowsy Chaperone, Hannah Peters as Trix the Aviatrix and Erin Christenson as superintendent. Students Joel Helland, Hailee Bolton and Aspen Donkers fill the roles of ensemble, while Flint Stevenson, James DeWitt, Raven Bolton, Erin Christenson, Max Erickson and Devon Christen are backstage.

Elliot dancing

Robert Martin (Elliot Olson) expresses his happiness through tap dancing, as he looks forward to getting married to Janet Van De Graff (Rachel Nesseth).

Other students, who worked hard behind the scenes, include Corrie Born, Ashley Rechtzigel, Jordan Blowers and Erin Christenson for set decoration; Flint Stevenson, Joel Helland, Brady Bauer, Landon Trump and Devon Christen for set construction; Brady Bauer, Abby DeGroot, Hannah Peters and Hailee Bolton for props; Rachel Nesseth, Hannah Peters and Corrie Born for make up/hair; Lucas Brezina, Flint Stevenson, Joel Helland, Aspen Donkers and Erin Christenson for stage crew; Riley Huschle, Louis Breimhurst and James DeWitt for tech, lights and sound; Abby Degroot and Arin Kyllo as stage managers; Flint Stevenson as backstage manager; Abby Degroot, Corrie Born, Ashley Rechtzigel and Hailee Bolton for costumes; Elliot Olson, Hailee Bolton and Louis Breimhurst for publicity; Max Erickson as house manager; Elliot Olson and Erin Christenson for set design; Rachel Nesseth for choreography and Elliot Olson as assistant director.

Rachel's dancing performance

Janet Van De Graff, played by Rachel Nesseth performs for the “last” time before she becomes a married woman. The star of Feldzieg’s Follies, Janet is conflicted about giving up her life on the stage to marry Robert Martin. (Jennifer Sweet/southernminn.com)

Getting into character

Students have been hard at work over the last several months producing the parody of American musical comedy of the 1920s; while Stage Director Randy Hockinson and Musical Director Stephanie Schumacher helped them along the way.

Louis drinking water

The man in the chair (Louis Breimhurst) takes a drink while the show is going on to the side of him. (Jennifer Sweet/southernminn.com)

Prior to the week of the performances, Hockinson said the students have been enjoying each other’s company, and it shows on stage. Students put a lot of time in getting into character, learning musical numbers and fine tuning little details.

Rachel being carried

Janet Van De Graff (Rachel Nesseth) is described as someone who loves being the center of attention and is the “consummate” 1920s starlet.

The play is unlike any other, but that is one thing students have been enjoying quite well. Kyllo, whose character is very honest, and tells it like it is, said it’s been “really fun” to produce this unique musical with her peers.

Brady and Arin dancing

Latin lothario Aldolpho (Brady Bauer) dances with The Drowsy Chaperone (Arin Kyllo). (Jennifer Sweet/southernminn.com)

Though she’s had to spend some extra time learning how to dance for this performance, as a senior, Kyllo said being involved in theater has been an eye-opening experience for her.

”Diversity is a great starting place for growth,” Kyllo said of what she’s learned from the longstanding extracurricular. “It’s good to get out of your comfort zone.”

Drowsy chaperone enters

The Drowsy Chaperone, played by Arin Kyllo, enters the scene towards the beginning of the performance. (Jennifer Sweet/southernminn.com)

She encourages all to come see the performance.

”It’s very funny,” Kyllo said. “It’s a new thing, and it’s good to try new things.”

Seniors Born and Brezina, both reminisced on memories and lessons made while participating in K-W’s theater.

Corrie spits out drink

Mrs. Tottendale (Corrie Born) spits out her drink on Underling’s (Riley Huscle) face. (Jennifer Sweet/southernminn.com)

Born said she’s enjoyed getting to work with others, and seeing their words come alive through acting.

Ashley and Lucas

Kitty (Ashley Rechtzigel) gives Feldzieg (Lucas Brezina) a warm embrace.

No matter who you are, or what you like, Born and Brezina agreed that this musical is something any older adult could enjoy.

Brezina described the musical as very colorful, and Born added it’s important for attendees to pay attention to get the jokes.

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.  All rights reserved.

