When the lights go down in Kenyon-Wanamingo High School’s auditorium, all attention is drawn to the main stage.
For Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Theater’s spring musical “The Drowsy Chaperone,” the audience will be directed to a man in a chair. That man, described as a lonely fellow, is played by Louis Breimhurst. Performances for the spring musical are set for 7 p.m. Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12; and 1:59 p.m. Sunday, March 13.
Breimhurst sits off to the side of the stage while the cast brings the story to life in his imagination. The musical features Corrie Born as Mrs. Tottendale, Riley Huscle as Underling, Elliot Olson as Robert Martin, Landon Trump as George, Lucas Brezina as Feldzieg, Ashley Rechtzigel as Kitty, Abby DeGroot as Gangster #1, Jordan Blowers as Gangster #2, Brady Bauer as Aldolpho, Rachel Nesseth as Janet Van De Graff, Arin Kyllo as the Drowsy Chaperone, Hannah Peters as Trix the Aviatrix and Erin Christenson as superintendent. Students Joel Helland, Hailee Bolton and Aspen Donkers fill the roles of ensemble, while Flint Stevenson, James DeWitt, Raven Bolton, Erin Christenson, Max Erickson and Devon Christen are backstage.
Other students, who worked hard behind the scenes, include Corrie Born, Ashley Rechtzigel, Jordan Blowers and Erin Christenson for set decoration; Flint Stevenson, Joel Helland, Brady Bauer, Landon Trump and Devon Christen for set construction; Brady Bauer, Abby DeGroot, Hannah Peters and Hailee Bolton for props; Rachel Nesseth, Hannah Peters and Corrie Born for make up/hair; Lucas Brezina, Flint Stevenson, Joel Helland, Aspen Donkers and Erin Christenson for stage crew; Riley Huschle, Louis Breimhurst and James DeWitt for tech, lights and sound; Abby Degroot and Arin Kyllo as stage managers; Flint Stevenson as backstage manager; Abby Degroot, Corrie Born, Ashley Rechtzigel and Hailee Bolton for costumes; Elliot Olson, Hailee Bolton and Louis Breimhurst for publicity; Max Erickson as house manager; Elliot Olson and Erin Christenson for set design; Rachel Nesseth for choreography and Elliot Olson as assistant director.
Getting into character
Students have been hard at work over the last several months producing the parody of American musical comedy of the 1920s; while Stage Director Randy Hockinson and Musical Director Stephanie Schumacher helped them along the way.
Prior to the week of the performances, Hockinson said the students have been enjoying each other’s company, and it shows on stage. Students put a lot of time in getting into character, learning musical numbers and fine tuning little details.
The play is unlike any other, but that is one thing students have been enjoying quite well. Kyllo, whose character is very honest, and tells it like it is, said it’s been “really fun” to produce this unique musical with her peers.
Though she’s had to spend some extra time learning how to dance for this performance, as a senior, Kyllo said being involved in theater has been an eye-opening experience for her.
”Diversity is a great starting place for growth,” Kyllo said of what she’s learned from the longstanding extracurricular. “It’s good to get out of your comfort zone.”
She encourages all to come see the performance.
”It’s very funny,” Kyllo said. “It’s a new thing, and it’s good to try new things.”
Seniors Born and Brezina, both reminisced on memories and lessons made while participating in K-W’s theater.
Born said she’s enjoyed getting to work with others, and seeing their words come alive through acting.
No matter who you are, or what you like, Born and Brezina agreed that this musical is something any older adult could enjoy.
Brezina described the musical as very colorful, and Born added it’s important for attendees to pay attention to get the jokes.