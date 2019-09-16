Kenyon-Wanamingo 2019 homecoming candidates named

Kenyon-Wanamingo celebrate Homecoming Week Sept. 23-27 with dress up days as follows:
Monday --- VSCO?Frat Day
Tuesday --- '80s Day
Wednesday --- Hawaiian Day
Thursday --- Class Color Day (Freshmen - white, Sophomores - black, Juniors - grey, Seniors - neon and Faculty -- plaid/flannel/camouflage)
Friday --- School Spirit Day
Coronation is at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 in the High School auditorium. The big game is at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 against the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals.
Homecoming royalty is as follows:
Ninth grade: Josi Quam and Cal Luebke
10th grade: Stella Rechtzigel and Jacob Lund
11th grade: Brianna Ryan and Brennen Boyd
12th grade: Arlette Becerril, Daniel Benrud, Julianna Boyum, Tate Erlandson, Sydney Burow, Cole Flom, Riley Dummer, Wyatt Foss, Taylor Kish, Thomas Haasnoot, Courtney Lehman and Corey Knott.