Kenyon-Wanamingo 2019 homecoming candidates named

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School has announced its 2019 homecoming candidates, They are, from left, Cole Flom, Sydney Burow, Wyatt Foss, Riley Dummer, Thomas Haasnoot, Taylor Kish, Corey Knott, Courtney Lehman, Tate Erlandson, Julianna Boyum, Daniel Benrud, Arlette Becerril, Jacob Lund, Stella Rechtzigel, Brennen Boyd, Brianna Ryan, Cal Luebke and Josi Quam. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools)

Kenyon-Wanamingo celebrate Homecoming Week Sept. 23-27 with dress up days as follows:

Monday --- VSCO?Frat Day

 Tuesday --- '80s Day

Wednesday --- Hawaiian Day

Thursday --- Class Color Day (Freshmen - white, Sophomores - black, Juniors - grey, Seniors - neon and Faculty -- plaid/flannel/camouflage)

Friday --- School Spirit Day

Coronation is at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 in the High School auditorium. The big game is at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 against the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals.

Homecoming royalty is as follows:

Ninth grade: Josi Quam and Cal Luebke

10th grade: Stella Rechtzigel and Jacob Lund

11th grade: Brianna Ryan and Brennen Boyd

12th grade: Arlette Becerril, Daniel Benrud, Julianna Boyum, Tate Erlandson, Sydney Burow, Cole Flom, Riley Dummer, Wyatt Foss, Taylor Kish, Thomas Haasnoot, Courtney Lehman and Corey Knott.

