Kenyon-Wanamingo 2019 homecoming candidates named

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School has announced its 2019 homecoming candidates, They are, from left, Cole Flom, Sydney Burow, Wyatt Foss, Riley Dummer, Thomas Haasnoot, Taylor Kish, Corey Knott, Courtney Lehman, Tate Erlandson, Julianna Boyum, Daniel Benrud, Arlette Becerril, Jacob Lund, Stella Rechtzigel, Brennen Boyd, Brianna Ryan, Cal Luebke and Josi Quam. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools)