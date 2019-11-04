This winter, Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle/High School students will have the option to ride a shuttle back to his/her hometown once they're finished with events.
This pilot program will test the concept and develop the logistics necessary for operation. The shuttle will run Monday through Friday from the start of the winter sports season until the School Board evaluates ridership data at its Dec. 18 meeting. The service may not operate if there is not enough initial demand.
The shuttle will leave the K-W Middle/High School in Kenyon at 5:30 p.m. and drop off at the Wanamingo Elementary at approximately 5:45 p.m. The shuttle will leave the elementary school at approximately 5:45 p.m. and return to the Middle/High School in Kenyon at approximately 6 p.m.
Cost is $3 per ride or $30 per 10-punch card. Families who would like to use the service, but may have financial limitations are encouraged to contact their child's principal. No student will be denied access to the shuttle during the pilot trial. Students in grades Grades five to 12 are eligible to ride — students in the lower grades would need administrator approval.
Jamie Majerus, a K-W parent, expressed her gratitude to the School Board at its Oct. 28 meeting.
"Thank you for your consideration," Majerus said. "Thank you for looking into a solution to our concerns and for your immediate action you took. I really appreciate that you are looking into the issue."
Previously, Wanamingo parents had to drive to Kenyon to pick up their children following after school activities or sports events and vice-versa. In some cases, kids also went home with their parents after games.
With the activity shuttle, kids can stay after their evert to watch the varsity teams play or help with their stats. This leaves more opportunities for growth and learning.
Each season brings unique circumstances. Winter seems to have the most cumbersome schedule, since there is both girls and boys basketball as well as wrestling. And some families may have more of a use for it in different seasons depending on what sports their children are playing and the location of the activities.
School Board Member Tonya Craig said she would rather implement a spring shuttle instead of starting one during the winter season.
"Kenyon may use it more than others in the spring, since baseball and softball are played at the fields in Wanamingo," Craig said.
Although there are details to be figured out about different seasons, the upcoming pilot will help administrators figure out what needs to be adjusted. More information about the optional activities shuttle will be presented to the parents at the winter activities organizational meetings.